Xbox has announced the newest games coming to the Game Pass program, including Myst and Psychonauts 2. While a few of these titles have been revealed in the past, there are a few new names on the way, as well some that are releasing today.

More games are coming sooner or later (minus the "or later" part)https://t.co/Psu5Yu2Oqt pic.twitter.com/RSUPJNfEGS — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 17, 2021

The classic puzzle-adventure game Myst is making its way to Game Pass. Developed by Cyan, the game is described as a “reimagined” version of the point-and-click game that features new art and sound. This is the first time Myst will be available on an Xbox console. It’ll be playable on console, cloud, and PC starting August 26.

Psychonauts 2 is one of the most anticipated games coming to Xbox Game Pass. This long-awaited sequel to the original Psychonauts is available for preload now. It will be playable for console, cloud, and PC players on day one, August 26.

Another Game Pass title generating a lot of buzz is Twelve Minutes. This new interactive thriller from Annapurna Interactive features talents like Daisy Ridley, Williem Dafoe, and James McAvoy. The game tasks players with escaping a time loop. It will make its way to Game Pass on August 19 for console, cloud, and PC.

Along with those titles, the Metroidvania style Recompile, as well as Train Sim World 2, are coming to Game Pass. Both of these games will be available on August 19.

There are also a few new games available on the service today. You can access Humankind through Xbox Game Pass on PC and Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on cloud right now.

As usual, a few titles are leaving Game Pass as well. After August 31, subscribers won’t be able to access Blair Witch, Double Kick Heroes, NBA 2K21, and Stranger Things 3: The Game through the service.

