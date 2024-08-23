 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Play these 3 games before they leave Xbox Game Pass this weekend (August 23-25)

By
A robot's face pulls apart as it screams in Atomic Heart.
Focus Entertainment

While Xbox Game Pass is still getting plenty of new games, some titles do leave the service every 15 days. At the end of August, we’re losing some particularly good ones. If you’re a fan of sports games, fighting games, or narrative-driven first-person shooters, then you’ll want to play at least one of these games this weekend.

Don’t fret that these games are leaving Xbox Game Pass, though. Xbox will be releasing Age of Mythology: Retold, Ara: History Untold, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Towerborne, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox Game Pass this fall.

Recommended Videos

Atomic Heart

A gun shooting at robots in Atomic Heart.
Focus Entertainment

With stunning visuals and a weird sense of humor, Atomic Heart is quite memorable. It’s a BioShock-like first-person shooter in which players explore a postapocalyptic Russian dystopia an fight all sorts of mechanical and biological monstrosities along the way. Players have some pretty wild weapons and abilities at their disposal, so combat is quite entertaining and flashy. You also have the benefit of playing with a year-and-a-half worth of updates now, so technical issues have been resolved, and the Trapped in Limbo and Annihilation Instinct DLC are there to provide even more content once you beat the game. Atomic Heart leaves Xbox Game Pass on August 31. After that, you’ll need to buy it on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S.

Guilty Gear Strive

Bridget fighting in Guilty Gear Strive.
Arc System Works

While not quite as well-known as Street Fighter or Tekken, the Guilty Gear series has a die-hard fan base that adores it. Guilty Gear Strive is the most recent, and best, game in the series. It sports the complex depth you’d expect from a 2D fighting game if that’s what you’re here for, but its visuals are also excellent. Arc System Works built upon the visual style it established with Dragon Ball FighterZ, making Guilty Gear Strive really feel like a playable anime. It’s still actively getting updates, too; Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming to the game next year. Play a few matches before it leaves Xbox Game Pass, and you’ll probably get hooked. Guilty Gear Strive leaves Xbox Game Pass on August 31, but it will be available afterwards on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24
2K

NBA 2K25 will launch on September 6, so 2K is pulling NBA 2K24 from Xbox Game Pass just before that. At this point, Visual Concepts’ basketball game series needs little introduction, as it’s one of the best sports games out there. The on-the-court gameplay is quite refined at this point, with NBA 2K24’s particular improvements being cross-platform play and improved animations. If you enjoy this annual sports game series, but have been playing its latest via Microsoft’s subscription service, definitely get some more games in this weekend. Like the other games I’ve mentioned, NBA 2K24 leaves Xbox Game Pass on August 31. After that, you’ll need to buy it on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch. There’s also an Arcade Edition available via Apple Arcade.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
After the Xbox Games Showcase, play these Game Pass greats this weekend (June 14-16)
Marcus in Gears of War: Ultimate Edition.

We're coming off a fantastic week for Xbox. Although this has been a rough year for the company and game reveals don't make up for all the developers Microsoft has laid off, the Xbox Games Showcase did feature lots of promising games and helped reaffirm the feeling that Xbox is here to stay in gaming. As I returned from Summer Game Fest and wondered which Xbox Game Pass games to recommend this weekend, I looked to games that will give you more context to some of the best announcements from 2024's Xbox Games Showcase.

One is a remaster of the first game in a hallmark Xbox franchise that's getting a prequel soon. After that, there's the Dragon Age game that you need to check out so you're all up to speed whenever Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches later this year. Finally, we have a retro first-person shooter from Rare that still holds up today, getting a revival by The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics.
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Read more
3 first-party Xbox Game Pass games to try this weekend (June 7-9)
Gears 5 Kait Hero Close Up

Microsoft will hold an Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct. this Sunday. These shows will provide a much better idea of what to expect from Xbox over the course of the next year or two. That's really needed right now, as Microsoft has struggled to keep online discussions around Xbox positive as it went multiplatform with some games, laid off thousands of developers, and outright shut down the developers of Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall. Based on leaks and my personal expectations for the showcase, there are three games you can play on Xbox Game Pass this weekend to prepare for the event.

The first is the latest first-person shooter in a long-running series by id Software that might be getting a medieval-set spinoff. After that, we have the fifth entry in a sci-fi Xbox series that still looks fantastic on Xbox Series X/S even though it came out in 2019. Finally, you can prepare for Avowed with the latest RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, a satirical sci-fi game where player choice is critical.
Doom Eternal

Read more
3 underrated Xbox Game Pass titles to play this weekend (May 31-June 2)
A knight with a large sword prepares to stab a dragon in Lords of the Fallen.

We're right on the precipice of June, which will be chock-full of new game announcements from every publisher. In fact, that wave already started with Sony's May 30 State of Play. Still, just because this time of year is mainly focused on video game announcements doesn't mean you shouldn't be playing anything new. If you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber in particular, there are three titles you can have a great time with this weekend.

For those excited about Until Dawn's PC and PS5 remake, I recommend you check out developer Supermassive Games' previous narrative title, which is actually available through Game Pass. The other two games are new to the service. One is a Soulslike that was nearly a decade in the making, but paid off that wait by being an impressive title that stands toe-to-toe with FromSoftware's work. The other is one of 2023's best games, a puzzler that will make you think more deeply about how people interact with each other.
The Quarry

Read more