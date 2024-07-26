3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (July 26-38)

July continues to be an all-killer, no-filler month for Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s subscription service is receiving comparatively fewer games throughout July than it got in previous months of the year and is facing backlash over an expensive price hike. That said, every new game coming to service this month is worthwhile, with many of them also being added to the service on the day of their release. This week, Microsoft hit another big Xbox Game Pass milestone because a Call of Duty game came to the service for the first time ever. If you’re wondering what games you should play this weekend, these new additions to Xbox Game Pass are worth your attention.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

The long-awaited arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on Xbox Game Pass is finally here. This is the most recent Call of Duty game at the time I’m writing this, and it delivers a story-driven campaign, zombie mode, and multiplayer that players can sink a ton of time into. It’s inferior to some other recent Call of Duty games, but it’s still a big deal that it’s on Xbox Game Pass and worth some playtime, as subscribers don’t have to be concerned with spending $70. Hopefully, more Call of Duty games come to the subscription service soon. The PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III as well as its Cross-Gen Bundle for Xbox One and Xbox Series X are now on Xbox Game Pass. It’s not playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming yet because Ubisoft technically owns those rights, and it’s still available for purchase on PS4 and PS5.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

On the Soulslike front, A44 and Kepler Interactive’s Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn became part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog the day it launched this month. It provides a unique take on the well-trodden action RPG formula with faster-paced gameplay that emphasizes movement and platforming more than usual. Players also have a flintlock gun and magical creature named Enki with them at all times, and both of them are very useful in fights as well. A self-prescribed “Soulslite,” you may still have a good time with Flintlock even if you don’t typically enjoy the genre. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is available across PC, console, and cloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s also on PS5.

Magical Delicacy

If you’re wondering what indie game you should play this weekend, Magical Delicacy is a recent Xbox Game Pass addition that’s worth checking out. In this game, players manage a shop where they cook food and concoct a potion for patrons and explore a quaint yet mysterious town called Grat. It provides wholesome vibes, tells a relatable story about self-discovery, and ties its Metroidvania and cooking elements together in a creative way. Magical Delicacy is available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and cloud. It will come to Nintendo Switch on August 15.