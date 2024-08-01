 Skip to main content
How to get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate discount this week

By
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate logo.
Xbox

Gamers who are playing on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PC should check out Xbox Game Pass deals. If you’re not yet a member, here’s your chance to try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for cheaper than usual through this special offer from Amazon’s Woot. A three-month subscription is down to $36 from $45, while a one-month subscription is down to $14 from $15 — but you can get an additional $3 off by using the code VIDEOGAMES upon checkout, for a final price of $33 for three months and $11 for one month. This offer is only valid until August 9, so you should hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the highest tier of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass program. Gamers who sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will gain access to more than 100 games that they can play at any time on their Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or gaming PC as long as their subscription is active, and some titles will be available to members as soon as they launch. The games will be accessible on any of the aforementioned platforms, and you can synchronize your saves between them.

The games that you’ll be able to play with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription aren’t random titles that nobody has heard of. Some of the best games on Xbox Game Pass include science fiction RPG Starfield, pirate adventure Sea of Thieves, rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush, and space shooter Mass Effect Legendary Edition, just to name a few.

Following your purchase from Xbox Series X and Series S deals or gaming PC deals, you should seriously think about signing up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With the discounts from Amazon’s Woot and the checkout code of VIDEOGAMES, you can get three months for $33 instead of $45 for savings of $12, and one month for $11 instead of $15 for savings of $4. You shouldn’t wait until the final moments of the offer before completing your purchase — sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before August 9 to secure the discount.

