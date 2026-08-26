 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xbox is giving physical game discs a digital future

Xbox is finally giving your dusty game discs a second life

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Xbox
Xbox Xbox

For years, the direction of gaming has seemed pretty clear: digital is in, physical is slowly being left behind. But Microsoft is taking a different approach with a new Xbox feature that could make owning a disc a little more flexible.

Xbox has announced a new feature called “Your Discs. Now Also Digital.” that will allow supported Xbox One and Xbox Series X disc-based games to unlock a digital entitlement after players insert the physical disc into their console. The feature is set to begin testing with Xbox Insiders on August 31, with Microsoft saying support will initially cover thousands of titles and expand over time.

Your physical disc could unlock a digital copy

The idea is relatively straightforward. Players who own a supported game on disc will be able to insert that disc into an Xbox One or Xbox Series X console and claim a digital entitlement for the game. Once the entitlement is claimed, Microsoft says players can access the benefits of digital ownership, including support for Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming where those services are supported.

Xbox
Xbox Xbox

The physical disc itself will continue to work exactly as it always has. That distinction is important. Microsoft is not eliminating discs or forcing players to hand over their physical games. Instead, it is attempting to bridge the gap between a physical game library and an increasingly digital Xbox ecosystem.

Recommended Videos

According to the announcement, not every title will be supported at launch, but Microsoft says the program will begin with thousands of games and continue expanding. For longtime Xbox players, that could make an old shelf full of games considerably more useful. A disc purchased years ago may no longer be tied exclusively to the console sitting beneath the television. If supported, it could become a gateway to accessing that game digitally across Microsoft’s broader ecosystem.

Microsoft is trying to make game ownership more flexible

The bigger story here is preservation and convenience. Players have spent decades building Xbox libraries, with some collections stretching across multiple console generations. Microsoft is clearly trying to reassure those users that moving toward cloud gaming and digital access does not necessarily mean abandoning everything they already own.

Xbox
Xbox Xbox

The feature could also reduce some of the friction associated with switching between physical and digital libraries. Instead of choosing one format over the other, supported disc owners may get some of the flexibility traditionally reserved for digital purchases. There are still unanswered questions, however. Microsoft has not provided a complete list of supported games, and the company says availability will grow over time. It also remains unclear how broadly the feature will eventually extend across older titles and future Xbox hardware.

For now, Xbox Insiders will get the first chance to test it starting August 31. If the rollout goes smoothly, the feature could eventually give Xbox one of the more consumer-friendly approaches to the awkward transition from physical media to an increasingly digital gaming future. After years of being told that discs are on their way out, Microsoft is at least trying to make sure they do not get left behind.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
Topics
I watched Gamescom 2026 so you don’t have to — these 6 games are worth waiting for
Gamescom 2026 threw dozens of games at us. These are the 6 I can’t stop thinking about
The Witcher 3 Remastered

Gamescom Opening Night Live goes by pretty quickly. In just a blink of an eye, you might miss a big reveal. Other times, you're barely done with one intriguing game while another giant trailer drops immediately after to replace it. The 2026 show was particularly relentless, covering everything from established franchises to games I'd never heard of before Geoff Keighley introduced them.

So picking six that stood out wasn't a simple task. There's something for almost every kind of gamer. But some still had me thinking about them, even after the livestream ended. We did see a few familiar franchises, while many introduced new worlds that I'll gladly sink dozens of hours into (probably more). Gamescom itself continues through August 30, so consider this my list of the six reveals that have impressed me most so far, rather than a final ranking of everything shown in Cologne.

Read more
Nvidia’s RTX Spark is getting ready for major PC games, anti-cheat included
Native anti-cheat support could be the breakthrough RTX Spark needs to bring more competitive PC games to Arm
Fortnite on NVIDIA RTX Spark Laptop Hands On

Nvidia has announced a significant batch of gaming updates for RTX Spark at Gamescom 2026. EA, Ubisoft, and Embark are among the latest publishers bringing support for their games to the platform, giving us a better idea of what gaming on RTX Spark could look like when devices arrive this fall.

The list includes EA Sports F1 25, Apex Legends, Anno 117: Pax Romana, ARC Raiders, and THE FINALS. Nvidia is also working with EA to bring native Javelin Anticheat support to RTX Spark.

Read more
GeForce NOW will soon let you fine-tune DLSS 4.5 settings per game
Nvidia GeForce NOW on multiple devices featured

NVIDIA revealed a wave of GeForce NOW updates at Gamescom 2026, bringing deeper graphics customization to subscribers along with a massive push into new hardware ecosystems and a steady stream of day-one game additions.

Fine-tuning graphics in the cloud

Read more