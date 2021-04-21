Microsoft has made online play free to all for a list of multiplayer titles, including Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Xbox owners no longer need to have an Xbox Live subscription to play free-to-play titles online.

In January, Microsoft announced that it would be raising the price of Xbox Live Gold. That drew immediate backlash from fans, causing Microsoft to backpedal. In reversing the decision, the company announced that it plans to make free-to-play online games available to play even without an Xbox Live membership.

Now Microsoft has made good on that promise by releasing a list of 50 games that can be played online for free as of today. In addition to Fortnite and Warzone, the list includes popular games like Destiny 2, Warframe, and Roblox. Players can go to the Microsoft Store to check which games require Xbox Live and which don’t.

Microsoft says that the list of supported games will grow as more free-to-play games launch on Microsoft platforms.

As part of the change, Microsoft will unlock its Looking for Group feature in an April system update according to an FAQ page. Players will still need Xbox Live to access paid game modes in free-to-play games. Free to Play weekends also remain exclusive to online subscribers.

The strategic pivot is in line with how Microsoft’s competitors handle free-to-play games. Nintendo Switch owners can play games like Fortnite without a Nintendo Online membership. The same goes for Sony, which doesn’t require PlayStation owners to have a PS Plus subscription to play certain online games.

