Digital Trends
Gaming

Add style to your gaming with the Phantom White Xbox One controller

Gabe Gurwin
By
xbox one phantom white controller announced xboxphantomwhite

If you’re sick of your Xbox One controllers being too opaque and mysterious, then you’re in for a treat. The Xbox Wireless Controller — Phantom White Special Edition is on the way, and it looks like it’s about to disappear into the netherworld.

Announced during the latest edition of Inside Xbox on Tuesday, March 12, the Phantom White Xbox One controller is the second controller in the “Phantom” line after the Phantom Black controller. The buttons, sticks, and directional pad are all a light gray or white color, and at the bottom of the controller there is standard white plastic. As you move up, it turns translucent, allowing the gold mechanic pieces underneath to show through. There are still textured grips on the back so your hands won’t slip during long gaming sessions, or if the controller decides it wants to fully ascend into the great beyond.

“The design is the optimal blend of luxury and sci-fi, embodying a new slant on technical beauty,” Microsoft global product marketing manager Bree White said. “The controller reflects a sense of mystery with rich, neutral colors that fade away to reveal the technology inside.”

That’s a lot to take in for something you’ll barely look at while you’re actually using it, but it’s hard to deny that Microsoft denies some gorgeous controllers. Through the Xbox Design Lab website, you can fully customize your own personal controller, as well, changing the color of everything from the shell to the buttons.

As with other Xbox One controllers, the Phantom White version comes with a 3.5mm input and Bluetooth support, so you can use it on your PC. This will come especially in handy after Halo: The Master Chief Collection releases on the platform. It will be available piecemeal, beginning with the prequel Halo: Reach and ending with 2012’s Halo 4. Neither has been available on PC before, though the original Halo: Combat Evolved has been.

The Xbox Wireless Controller — Phantom White Special Edition will be available for pre-order for $70 from retailers around the world beginning on April 2, and in certain regions, it will come with a two-week trial to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 review
Gaming

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 brings versatility and sound to thrifty gamers

Turtle Beach's Ear Force Recon 200 gaming headset offers superior sound quality on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and nearly any device with a 3.5mm input. The experience comes with a few drawbacks, however.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Having issues with your PS4? Check out our solutions to its most common problems

Just because the PlayStation 4 is a remarkable system doesn't mean that it's immune to the occasional hiccup. Lucky for you, we've vetted some of the bigger PS4 problems and found solutions for whatever might ail you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer Thresher Ultimate PlayStation 4 version
Gaming

One game console is better than the rest, and we're not afraid to say it

We've seen a relatively large influx of new consoles in the last couple of years, including the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, so we've updated our recommendations for the best dedicated game hardware.
Posted By Mike Epstein
best game streaming services psnowhome
Gaming

Here's our take on the best game-streaming services currently available

You can still get your physical video game discs or cartridges at your local store or download games digitally, but another option is even more convenient: Game streaming. Here are the best game-streaming services.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
dmc 5 is a reminder too many open world games wasted my time devil may cry feature
Gaming

DMC 5’s greatness is a reminder of all the open world games that wasted my time

Devil May Cry 5 modernizes the stylish action combat while retaining its storied PS2 roots. More so, though, it reminded me that we could sure use more linear, single player games to combat the sea of open world games.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite update adds hamster ball baller
Gaming

Fortnite’s latest update lets you go ham in a hamster ball

Fortnite version 8.10 finally lets you fulfill your childhood dream of roaming around in a giant hamster ball. The Baller is fitted with a grapple and powerful boost capabilities so you can zip around the map quickly in style.
Posted By Steven Petite
5 iphone games you need to play this week mortal kombat x screen1
Gaming

From the most 'Toasty!' to the least, here are the Mortal Kombat games ranked

The Mortal Kombat franchise has provided shocking delights and spilled copious pints of blood since 1992. With Mortal Kombat 11 on the horizon for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, we decided to rank the mainline fighting series from best to…
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Tips and tricks for surviving the ruined streets of D.C. in The Division 2

Whether you're a seasoned agent or a newcomer, there's a lot going on in the early stages of The Division 2. Our Division 2 beginner's guide covers skills, perks, crafting, and how to make the most of post-apocalyptic Washington D.C.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Have a problem with your Xbox One X? We have the solution

The Xbox One X is a brilliant console, but it's not without its issues, ranging from simple annoyances to severe hardware problems. Here are common Xbox One X problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ps4, game console, Sony
Gaming

DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers ever, and you can use it with a PC

Sony's new DualShock 4 controller has become a fan favorite, and some people want to use it with a PC. Here's how to connect your DualShock 4 and start using it, either with an official adapter, or unofficial software.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
things to do breath of the wild zelda
Gaming

Hey! Listen! Here's the entire Legend of Zelda series ranked from best to worst

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, featuring more than a handful of the very best games ever made. We ranked all of the games in the series timeline from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin