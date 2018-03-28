Having problems with your Xbox One? We have some possible solutions

So, you’re having a problem with your Xbox One. Not only does this spoil the time you set aside for gaming, it also — thanks to the Xbox One’s diverse media functionality — potentially has sidelined your entire media center. You’re now experiencing the frustration of dropping hundreds of dollars on a malfunctioning Xbox One.

You’d think that Microsoft would have used the last couple years to smooth out the kinks in the Xbox One. The company has fixed plenty of bugs since the console’s release in 2013, yes, but many of the problems users have been experiencing have evolved alongside the console, which is no consolation for your malfunctioning Xbox One,Xbox One S, or Xbox One X. Thankfully, our guide covers the common problems associated with the console, along with a few solutions. For information specific to the Xbox One X, check out our Xbox One X problems guide.

Writer’s note: We recommend using Microsoft’s website to register your Xbox One. Doing so will expedite any issues that are still covered under warranty.

Getting in touch with Microsoft

Method Contact Live Chat Website Forums Website Self Help Website Phone 1-800-4-MYXBOX (Support Agent Hours: M-F 9AM-5PM PT) Twitter @XboxSupport

Disc drive makes grinding sound

The problem is something that a number of Xbox One users have reported, though thankfully, users also report that it doesn’t actually damage the disc. When you put a disc in the console’s optical drive, it makes a grinding sound. An error message then reads “Sorry we can’t play that disc. Try an Xbox One game, music CD, or a movie on a Blu-Ray or DVD.”

Possible solutions:

Microsoft has addressed this particular issue multiple times and confirmed that owners can return the hardware. You could always try to repair it yourself if you are familiar with optical drives, but you’d likely void your warranty in the process. If are suffering from this problem, your options are limited.

Return the hardware to where you purchased it. Due to stock shortages, a replacement may take a while though. Microsoft have offered to expedite a new machine and thrown in an online download of a game of your choice while you wait. They’ll even refund your purchase– if you decide that you want to break up with Xbox One.

Contact Microsoft directly using one of the contact methods above. The company’s support team is arranging replacements, and in some cases will ship a new console with a game of your choice to you before you send your system in.

Console won’t update

Some users have reported issues during the mandatory update phase. When this occurs, the Xbox One won’t be able to access the majority of Xbox One features.

Possible solutions:

This could be an issue with the Xbox One, a problem with your internet connection, or even something on Microsoft’s end. Regardless of the cause, the result is a system that doesn’t work properly. Before you contact Microsoft, there are a few steps you should try first.