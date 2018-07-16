The Xbox One S 1TB console hits its lowest price yet for Amazon Prime Day

Share

Want a current-generation console without breaking your budget? Good news. Microsoft has discounted the Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle for Amazon Prime Day. It’s now just $230, which makes it the least expensive current-gen console you can buy. It’s also the best price we’ve seen for the Xbox One S 1TB. The bundle usually costs $300, but this Prime Day deal drops the price to just $230.

That’s a smoking deal for current hardware, and it’s not just for hardcore gamers. The Xbox One S is a 4K HDR Blu-ray player in addition to a console. You can buy an entry-level Blu-ray player with similar capabilities for around $100 to $150, but it won’t offer as much onboard storage or, in most cases, as smooth of an interface.

The bundle also comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that opens access to a huge roster of games including favorites like Halo 5: Guardians, Bioshock: Infinite, and Sea of Thieves. Three months of Xbox Live are included, too, so you can play those games online with friends. These extras represent a $60 value.

While the Xbox One S is not as powerful as the newer Xbox One X, it’s still a great match for a 1080p or even 4K television if you don’t mind a little less visual detail in games. There simply isn’t a less expensive way to start playing today’s best cross-platform games.

