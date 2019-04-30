Share

Whether you have one of the less-powerful Xbox One models or don’t have a version of Microsoft’s latest home console at all, there’s a fresh opportunity for you to upgrade to the Xbox One X and snatch up a handful of games at the same time. Consumer electronics retailer Altatac has cut the price on a 1TB Xbox One X bundle that comes with Fallout 76, Sunset Overdrive, and Titanfall 2, all for $397. This is a pretty stout discount on a bundle that would cost $550 based on the individual pieces.

1TB Xbox One X

The Xbox One X enhances Microsoft’s current-gen hardware with an improved processor and more GPU power. The console also has increased memory to upgrade the performance and visuals of various games on the console. Many of the titles can even achieve 4K thanks to post-launch patches that allow them to take advantage of the console’s better specs.

Although the reception hasn’t been the greatest, Fallout 76 is still an intriguing online-only entry in Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic first-person RPG series. Survival is the name of the game as players step out of vault 76 to pave their own way across a massive map filled with resources, creatures, and other real players.

It may have been forgotten amid the onslaught of new releases over the last couple years, but Sunset Overdrive is an impressive console exclusive for Xbox One from Insomniac Games, the team behind Ratchet & Clank. The game tosses players into an open-world sandbox with a collection of unique weapons and outrageous enemies to take down while you zip line, grind, and wall-run from battle to battle.

Respawn Entertainment is currently riding the wave that is Apex Legends, the battle royale that took the gaming world by storm earlier this year. Titanfall 2, however, paved the way for the devs and delivered one of the best first-person shooter campaigns around. The PvP is pretty solid as well. The sequel may be far out due to the studio’s focus on Jedi: Fallen Order, but you owe it to yourself to give this one a run if you’ve never played it.