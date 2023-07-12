 Skip to main content
Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 is $60 off for a limited time

If you’ve been holding out on buying a current-gen console, Prime Day is the time to act. Not only are consoles readily available, they’re actually cheap. Right now Dell is running a Prime Day deal on their site that discounts the Xbox Series X and Diablo IV bundle by $60, basically making the game free. This is a great way to grab the Series X, which isn’t on sail nearly as often as the Series S is. Check it out before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X was hard to get for a while. Many fans of the console were forced to buy the slightly less powerful Series S when the console first launched. This was due to the massive microchip shortage during the pandemic. Supply chains have gotten back into their groove and the console is now readily available. The biggest advantage the Xbox Series X has over the Series S is the processing power. The X has 12 teraflops of power compared to 4 on the S. The X also has the ability to run true 4K gaming, so you can play Diablo IV on a big screen TV with the highest level of detail possible. It also has the ability to play physical games, which means you won’t have to waste a ton of space downloading content, although Diablo IV will be delivered digitally as part of this bundle. If all of that sounds too fancy or expensive, the Xbox Series S has a Prime Day sale too.

This bundle also gives you some Diablo IV in-game content, so superfans will want to check it out. You get a new mount for Diablo IV, the Light-Bearer with Caparison of Faith armor. You also get a new pet for Diablo III, a mount for World of Warcraft, and a cosmetic set for Diablo Immortal. The Xbox Series X console looks the same — no special Diablo decals or anything.

If you’re a fan of Diablo IV and you don’t yet have an Xbox Series X, this is your chance to save $60. Grab the console and game bundle as part of Dell’s competing Prime Day deals before it sells out.

