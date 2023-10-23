 Skip to main content
Save $70 on the Xbox Series X with Forza Horizon 5

For one of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals around, look no further than Walmart. Today, you can buy the Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle for just $490 so you save $70 off the regular price of $560. If you’re looking to start your holiday gift purchasing or you simply want a new console for yourself, this is a great deal. Check it out now by tapping the buy button below or keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle

The Xbox Series X is a seriously powerful games console. While it might have a fairly divisive design being a very large black box, inside is some fantastic power. It has 12 teraflops of processing power and is capable of running games at 120 frames per second in 4K. It runs quietly too thanks to a great cooling design. Under the hood is 1TB of hard drive space which translates to 802GB of available space once you rule out the needs of the operating system. Tag on one of the best Xbox Series X accessories like the Seagate Storage Expansion Card and you’re all set to embrace the best Xbox Game Pass titles.

Of course, this deal comes with one of them — Forza Horizon 5. It’s the Premium Edition so you get access to the Hot Wheels expansion pack along with VIP membership and plenty of additional cars. Being able to dip in and out demonstrates how well the Xbox Series X’s Quick Resume function works, allowing you to dive right back in any time without worrying about loading issues.

If you previously owned an Xbox One, all your accessories still work here while you can enjoy optimized versions of many of your favorite games. It’s an ideal accompaniment to snapping up some of the best Xbox Series X games like Halo Infinite and Starfield.

Whatever you plan on playing, being able to buy an Xbox Series X with Forza Horizon 5 for $490 is a pretty sweet deal. It’s available at this price from Walmart right now with $70 saved on the usual price. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

