Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Xbox Series X Presidents’ Day deals: Consoles, games, and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Xbox Series X on a table.
Xbox

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is a powerful machine with a healthy library of games and a wide range of accessories. If you want to enjoy discounts in your investments in the console, this year’s Presidents’ Day deals is the perfect opportunity. The offers from the various retailers participating in the sale are already online, and while they’re expected to last through the end of the holiday, it’s highly recommended that you make your purchases as soon as possible because we’re not sure if stocks will still be available for some of the more popular bargains.

Best Xbox Series X Presidents’ Day deals

Xbox Series X
Microsoft

If you don’t own the console yet, you’re going to want to take advantage of these Xbox Series X Presidents’ Day deals. Some of these are straight-up discounts for the device, while some are bundles that include games and accessories that you may need to make the gaming experience even better. Whichever offer you choose to purchase, make sure that you hurry because there’s no telling when these bargains will get sold out.

  • Microsoft Xbox Series X (Renewed) —
  • Microsoft Xbox Series X —
  • Microsoft Xbox Series X + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller —
  • Microsoft Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle —
  • Microsoft Xbox Series X + Seagate 2TB Expansion Card —

Best Xbox Series X game Presidents’ Day deals

Two Spartans side by side in Halo Infinite.
Halo

The best Xbox Series X exclusives give gamers a healthy number of reasons to purchase the console, but there are also a long list of multi-platform titles that are available for the Xbox Series X. If you’re looking for the next game to play, or if you’re building out your gaming library, you wouldn’t want to miss the savings that you can get from the available Xbox Series X game Presidents’ Day deals — even if that means adding more titles to your backlog.

  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition —
  • NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition —
  • Halo Infinite
  • Lego 2K Drive
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • AEW: Fight Forever
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Best Xbox Series X accessory Presidents’ Day deals

The Xbox Wireless Controller.
Microsoft / Microsoft

There are all kinds of Xbox Series X accessories, for purposes such as expanding storage, improving communication during online multiplayer matches, and giving you a new controller experience, among many others. They may get expensive in addition to everything else that you’re buying for the console, so check out the discounts that you can pocket from our favorite Xbox Series X accessory Presidents’ Day deals.

  • PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller —
  • Xbox Wireless Controller —
  • Xbox Wireless Headset —
  • SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset —
  • Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Dual Pack —

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 just got a $750 price cut
Forza Horizon 5 running on the HP Omen 16.

One of the best gaming laptop deals has gotten even better with Best Buy selling the HP Omen 16 for $1,100 reduced from $1,850. Previously, we saw it dip to $1,250 which didn't seem like it could get any lower but, somehow, it did. If you've been waiting for an exceptional laptop deal, this is your chance. By buying the HP Omen 16, you get a laptop from one of the best laptop brands that is fully capable of playing plenty of the latest games.

Saving $750 is the kind of thing you really shouldn't ignore because it makes this laptop a far more affordable proposition for anyone who doesn't want to spend thousands on a gaming rig. The only catch here is that we're not sure how long it's going to stay this price for. Having already been on sale (for more) in recent times, we're guessing time is running out fast. If it seems like the gaming laptop for you, hit the button now. If you're not sure yet, keep reading while we tell you more about what it has to offer.

Read more
Wow! This LG 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is 46% off right now
The LG UltraGear 32GN600-B 32-inch gaming monitor on green background.

If you've spent on gaming PC deals, your next purchase should be on monitor deals because you wouldn't want to waste your upgrades on an outdated screen. It doesn't have to be another major investment though, as there are affordable but top-quality choices like the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor. It's currently an even more attractive option because of Walmart's offer that slashes its price to just $187 from $349, for savings of $162. You're going to have to hurry if you want to get the monitor at 46% off though, as it's only available for a limited time.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor
The 32-inch screen of the LG UltraGear gaming monitor is at the top end of our computer monitor buying guide's range of recommended sizes -- it's large enough to appreciate the graphics of the best PC games without getting too expensive. To make playing video games an even more immersive experience, the monitor offers QHD resolution for sharp details, a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements on the display, and a 1ms response time that allows you to engage with fast reactions. It also supports HDR10, for rich colors and contrast that will further enhance the quality of in-game cinematics, as well as AMD's FreeSync that eliminates stuttering and screen tearing.

Read more
The 5 best laptop deals in HP’s Winter Savings Blowout sale
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP just slashed the prices of a wide range of laptops for its Winter Savings Blowout sale, so if you need a new device, you wouldn't want to miss this chance at huge savings. There are a lot of choices though, so to help you make a quick decision, we've picked out our five favorite laptop deals from the ongoing promotion. You need to hurry because either stocks may run out or the discounts may expire at any moment, so before either happens, you need to complete your purchase.
HP Laptop 14t -- $280, was $550

The HP Laptop 14t is one of the most affordable HP laptop deals you can shop right now, but it's got what it takes to handle simple activities such as browsing the internet and typing documents with its Intel N200 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop features a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you won't have to deal with installing an operating system yourself, and a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution.

Read more