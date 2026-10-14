Microsoft just made its smallest Xbox controller ever, and it fits in your pocket

Xbox has announced the Nano Controller, the smallest controller the company has ever made. It’s designed for kids, players with smaller hands, and people who like to game outside the living room. The Nano measures a little over 5 inches long and weighs 3.5 ounces.

Even at this size, Xbox hasn’t removed any controls. You get all 18 standard inputs, so the button layout matches the Xbox controller you already know. I’m curious to see how it feels in adult hands during long gaming sessions, but for younger players, the smaller size makes a lot of sense.

What features does the Xbox Nano controller get?

The Nano uses a rechargeable battery, although Xbox hasn’t shared how long a single charge will last. There’s also a programmable Action Button that you can assign to capture screenshots, record gameplay, or trigger a shortcut you use frequently. I would probably set mine to screenshots.

We’ve got a little something new to show you!



Hop into your favorite games with our pocketable XBOX Nano Controller: https://t.co/DPU58BuTEm pic.twitter.com/c2jYeeaLI4 — XBOX (@XBOX) October 14, 2026

It connects through Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, so you can use it with any compatible device. Xbox is also positioning the Nano as a controller for the whole family. For games that support online co-op, spending $49.99 on an extra controller for a younger sibling won’t hurt your wallet as much as buying a full-size one might.

Of course, you can find better and cheaper gaming controllers if your willing to look beyond the Xbox brand. Because while the Nano is cheaper than the full size Xbox controller, it’s still on the pricier side when compared to the competition.

How much does it cost, and where can you buy it?

You can pre-order the Xbox Nano Controller today for $49.99. It will start shipping in November in 36 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Japan, and Australia, and more markets will be added later. Prices will vary by country.



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