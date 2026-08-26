Xbox’s OG Green translucent Xbox Series X25 pre-order is here, and boy, it ain’t cheap

Microsoft is celebrating 25 years of Xbox with a console that leans heavily into nostalgia – and comes with a price tag to match. The company has officially opened preorders for the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, a translucent green anniversary console inspired by the original Xbox and bundled with a full-game download of Halo: Campaign Evolved.

Only a limited number of consoles will be produced, with each unit individually numbered and engraved. Microsoft says preorders initially began through email invitations sent to some of Xbox’s most dedicated fans, before opening to a wider audience on August 27 in select markets.

A translucent green Xbox with a piece of Halo history inside

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition takes its visual inspiration from the translucent OG Green design associated with the original Xbox era. Microsoft says the console also includes hidden details and references celebrating moments from Xbox’s 25-year history.

The anniversary edition is more than a cosmetic reskin, though. Buyers will also receive a full-game download of Halo: Campaign Evolved, a modernized remake of the campaign that helped establish Halo as one of Xbox’s defining franchises.

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Each console will feature a unique engraving and individual numbering, reinforcing its status as a collector’s item rather than a standard special edition. That distinction matters because Microsoft has confirmed that preorders are limited to one Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection per customer.

The collection is priced at $899.99, putting it significantly above the standard Xbox Series X. Microsoft says pricing and availability may vary by market, with local Microsoft Stores and authorized retailers handling regional sales. The console is scheduled to launch on November 13, 2026.

You can also buy the anniversary controller separately

For players who want the look without spending nearly $900 on a console, Microsoft is also releasing an Xbox 25 Special Edition Wireless Controller separately. Like the console, it uses a translucent OG Green finish and incorporates nostalgic design details linked to Xbox’s history.

The controller launches earlier, on October 20, with preorders already available in select markets.

The bigger takeaway is that Microsoft is treating the Xbox anniversary as more than a simple branding exercise. The combination of the original Xbox-inspired design and Halo bundle is clearly aimed at longtime fans who remember the company’s first console and its oversized green aesthetic.

For collectors, the individually numbered console and limited availability could make this one of the more desirable Xbox hardware releases of the current generation. For everyone else, the standalone controller offers a considerably easier way to join the anniversary celebration.

With preorders now underway and the November launch approaching, the real question is whether Xbox’s most dedicated fans can secure one before the limited run disappears.