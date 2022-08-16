 Skip to main content
How to fast travel in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Ever since open worlds have gotten so large that it can take close to, or even over, an hour to traverse the entire thing, games have mercifully allowed us to fast travel. The way this works varies from game to game, but typically involves warping to specific locations you've already discovered on the map to save time hoofing it there on foot. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is on a scale that almost no other Switch game can compete with, and while the world is beautiful and full of things to explore, sometimes you just want to get where you're going quickly.

This is where the fast travel system in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comes in. Known as Skip Travel, this mechanic can drastically cut down on the hours you will spend in this game, which is already going to be a considerable amount just to beat the story. Still, there needs to be a justification of some kind for how Skip Travel works, so you won't be able to do it right off the bat. If your feet are aching from all that running around, here's everything you need to know about how to fast travel in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to unlock Skip Travel

Unlocking Skip Travel is as simple as finding the first location that you are able to fast travel to. These locations can be any of the following:

  • Landmarks
  • Rest Spots
  • Named Graves
  • Colonies
  • Secret Areas
A map showing a Colony.

How to perform a Skip Travel

Once you've visited one or more of the above location types, you can travel to them at any time by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Open your map.

Step 2: Highlight the location you want to travel to.

Step 3: Select Skip Travel.

While you can only travel to specific places, you can travel from anywhere in the game, and even change the time of day you want it to be when you arrive as well. This is particularly useful for quests that only trigger during certain times.

