You can now rent a PlayStation 5 from PlayStation Direct for the price of a sandwich

The PlayStation 5 is a hefty investment, but you can now get your hands on one without the high upfront cost. PlayStation Direct has started a rental program (only in the United Kingdom for now), offering participants a rental PlayStation 5 for as low as 10.99 GBP — roughly $15.

Sony offered with Raylo to establish the program. Currently, there are five different options to choose from. The PlayStation 5 Digital is the least expensive option, starting at just 10.99 GBP per month on a 36-month lease. The price goes up as the lease term goes down, and there’s a lease-free option that’s 21.95 GBP each month but can be cancelled anytime.

The most expensive option is the PlayStation 5 Pro console. It starts at 18.95 GBP per month for a 36-month term, reaching 26.99 GBP per month for a 12-month term. If you opt for the lease-free plan, it’s a hefty 35.59 GBP each month. The good news is shipping is free and there’s no upfront payment, so someone with a more limited budget can get their hands on a PlayStation 5 and check out whatever games they’re interested in without a long-term commitment.

You don’t have to return the console at the end of the lease term, either. According to Raylo, you’re free to upgrade to a different version, keep paying the established cost, or just cancel the contract by returning the device. Device insurance is available starting at 3.99 GBP per month, too.

The appeal to this program (aside from cost-saving, of course) is that it has a lower environmental impact. When someone is done with the PlayStation 5 and returns it, it allows another person to borrow that same console and enjoy it without the need to purchase a new one. Though the program could have an impact on overall PlayStation 5 sales, it makes the console more accessible to a wider number of gamers.