 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can now rent a PlayStation 5 from PlayStation Direct for the price of a sandwich

By
A PS5 Pro sits on a table with a DualSense.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

The PlayStation 5 is a hefty investment, but you can now get your hands on one without the high upfront cost. PlayStation Direct has started a rental program (only in the United Kingdom for now), offering participants a rental PlayStation 5 for as low as 10.99 GBP — roughly $15.

Sony offered with Raylo to establish the program. Currently, there are five different options to choose from. The PlayStation 5 Digital is the least expensive option, starting at just 10.99 GBP per month on a 36-month lease. The price goes up as the lease term goes down, and there’s a lease-free option that’s 21.95 GBP each month but can be cancelled anytime.

Recommended Videos

The most expensive option is the PlayStation 5 Pro console. It starts at 18.95 GBP per month for a 36-month term, reaching 26.99 GBP per month for a 12-month term. If you opt for the lease-free plan, it’s a hefty 35.59 GBP each month. The good news is shipping is free and there’s no upfront payment, so someone with a more limited budget can get their hands on a PlayStation 5 and check out whatever games they’re interested in without a long-term commitment.

Two playstation 5s standing up.
Sony

You don’t have to return the console at the end of the lease term, either. According to Raylo, you’re free to upgrade to a different version, keep paying the established cost, or just cancel the contract by returning the device. Device insurance is available starting at 3.99 GBP per month, too.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The appeal to this program (aside from cost-saving, of course) is that it has a lower environmental impact. When someone is done with the PlayStation 5 and returns it, it allows another person to borrow that same console and enjoy it without the need to purchase a new one. Though the program could have an impact on overall PlayStation 5 sales, it makes the console more accessible to a wider number of gamers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Days Gone Remastered features several new gameplay modes and updated graphics
sonys-bend-studio-is-working-on-a-very-exciting-new-ip

Days Gone Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Days Gone, Bend Studio's post-apocalyptic exploration of a ruined world, is getting a remaster for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. Revisit the classic fight for survival in a world overrun by Freakers, using every tool at your disposal. It's the game you know and love, with a lot of new additions revealed by PlayStation's State of Play.

Read more
Metal Gear Solid: Delta won’t keep you waiting much longer
Snake aims an RPG in Metal Gear Solid: Delta.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

After a small snafu where the trailer leaked early, we got the official reveal of the Metal Gear Solid: Delta release date trailer during the February State of Play event. We can revisit the earliest entry in the MGS timeline on August 28, 2025.

Read more
A new Dynasty Warriors game just surprise launched during Sony’s State of Play
A warrior on a cliff surrounded by enemies in Warriors: Abyss.

Warriors: Abyss - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

A brand new entry in the Warriors franchise got a shadow drop during the PlayStation State of Play. Warriors: Abyss is a roguelike twist on the classic Musou series you can purchase right now on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Read more