These affordable Nintendo Switch controllers are down to $26

If you’ve been waiting for the official Joy-Con controllers to appear with discounts from Nintendo Switch deals because you don’t want to pay their retail price of $80, it might be time to consider buying a more affordable alternative. Check out the YUOY Switch Controllers, which are already much more affordable at their original price of $50, but they’re now down to only $26 following a $24 discount from Walmart. Stocks of the gaming accessories will likely run out quickly, so you should complete your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the YUOY Switch Controllers

The Joy-Con controllers are one of the most innovative features of the Nintendo Switch, and there are plenty of reasons why you’d want extra pairs — some titles can support more than two players such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party Jamboree, and you may want a spare pair as a back-up. However, if you’re on a tight budget, the YUOY Switch Controllers are a more affordable alternative. They’re compatible with the original version of the console as well as the Nintendo Switch OLED, and they come in a variety of striking colors that match the overall aesthetic of the Nintendo Switch.

The YUOY Switch Controllers are equipped with all of the important features of the official Joy-Con controllers, starting with the high-sensitivity six-axis gyro sensors that enable precise motion control. The controllers also have dual vibration motors that provide feedback during gameplay, and long battery lives that can last up to 15 hours from a full charge. The Screenshot button is also present, allowing you to take a snapshot of the most memorable moments from the best Nintendo Switch games.

Gamers who think an extra pair of controllers will help them maximize their Nintendo Switch experience but don’t want to spend $80 for the official Joy-Con controllers should consider buying the YUOY Switch Controllers. Walmart made them even more affordable with a $24 discount, bringing their price down to $26 from $50. We’re not sure until when you can get them for nearly half-price, so if you want to secure the savings, proceed with your transaction for the YUOY Switch Controllers right now.

