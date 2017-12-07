Nintendo reveals ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ DLC ‘The Champions’ Ballad’ is out now

Nintendo debuted the footage from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s highly anticipated story DLC, “The Champions Ballad,” at The Game Awards 2017 Thursday night. While the footage looked great, the best part about the reveal was “The Champions Ballad” will be available soon, as in Thursday night! Check your Nintendo Switches for an update , Zelda fans, because “The Champions Ballad” should be ready for you.

The trailer, shown above, starts with Link holding a glowing trident in front of a shrine, and then goes on to show a montage featuring the four champions, Zelda, and a fresh slate of puzzle dungeons.

Judging by the description offered on stage, “The Champions Ballad” largely takes place before the events of Breath of the Wild. With the help of the four Champions — Mipha, Daruk, Revali, and Urbosa — Link took down Ganon. While the Champions had their Divine Beasts for protection, Link did not. That would appear to be the reason why Link was forced into a 100-year sleep while the Champions carried on in their respective kingdoms.

Link will be able to ride a decked out motorcycle, though (weird, right?). The Master Cycle Zero, according to Nintendo, unlocks after completing all of the DLC challenges, including a new dungeon. The story DLC also brings new costumes, a few of which were showed off in the trailer.

The story primarily centers on the backgroun

To play “The Champions Ballad,” you’ll need to buy the Breath of the Wild expansion pass for $20. The pass grants you access to the new story DLC, as well as “The Master Trials,” which launched in June.

“The Master Trials” added the Trial of the Sword, a 45-room gauntlet challenge in which enemies get stronger as you go on. You start with no armor or weapons, and can only use what you pick up throughout the trial. The first DLC also included a harder difficulty mode and a refined map system that tracks where you’ve traveled.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild expansion pass is available through the eShop on both Nintendo Switch and Wii U.