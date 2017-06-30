Zelda's 'Trial of the Sword' DLC took one YouTuber just four hours to complete

Why it matters to you As difficult as the new Trial by the Sword DLC is, you at least know that it's possible thanks to early completionists.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s new downloadable content release, Trial of the Sword, has been beaten less than a day on from its original launch. It’s worth pointing out from the get go that this post will contain spoilers about the content of the DLC and its eventual reward, so if you don’t want to know what they are, stop reading now.

The Trial of the Sword is a 45-floor dungeon split into three sections that sees players facing off against all manner of enemies, in an effort to discover a lost treasure at its base. You’re only able to use the gear you find inside, making it much more a test of player skill than other portions of the game, where you can outfit yourself with the best kit before attempting their challenges.

For one Zelda expert, however, this was still not hard enough. In just over four hours, YouTuber AbdallahSmash026 has completed the Trial of the Sword content, letting us know exactly what it is you’re fighting through all those floors and enemies for. You can watch his entire run below.

It’s an upgrade of the Master Sword which prevents it from losing power. The sword doesn’t typically remain fully powered, but with the Trial of the Sword upgrade, you’ll find it maxed out at all times, making it a much more formidable weapon.

But that’s not the only fun extra at the end of the dungeon, though. While there are no more in-game rewards, Eurogamer noted there is a nod to previous entries in the series and to the lore of Zelda as a franchise. When Link receives the now far-more-powerful Master Sword, certain sound cues suggest that the spirit, “Fi,” previously noted as living within the Master Sword, still resides there to this day, keeping an eye on Link and aiding in his adventures.

Of course for most who soldier through the experience — you don’t have to finish it quite this fast, don’t worry — the main reward will be the added power granted by the augmented sword. But for fans of the franchise and its canon, knowing that Fi is still around for good luck will be a welcome Easter egg.