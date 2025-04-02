 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is a prequel to Tears of the Kingdom for Switch 2

By

During the April 2025 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment for Switch 2, coming Winter 2025. It’s a prequel to Tears of the Kingdom and is a follow up to 2020’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Nintendo only put out a story teaser trailer, but it shows the dark tone that contrasts with Tears of the Kingdom‘s more bright atmosphere. It looks like Zelda herself will play a key part in the story, as she’s featured prominently in the trailer, and she has seemingly traveled back in time. As stated in the trailer, the events of Age of Imprisonment lead directly into Tears of the Kingdom.

Recommended Videos

This project is another collaboration with developer Koei Tecmo, who worked with Nintendo for Age of Calamity. As for the gameplay, players should expect musou style combat, which means that characters will be taking on hundreds of enemies at a time in a power-trip fantasy. It’s the kind of sub-genre that Koei Tecmo has been known for in the industry. The most recent example is this year’s Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

Related

The Switch 2 Direct has also announced some new games for the system, such as Mario Kart WorldDrag x Drive, The Duskbloods, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. Some other features include the inclusion of “Nintendo Switch 2 versions” of original Switch games, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the KingdomMetroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Switch 2 is also getting Nintendo GameCube games through its online subscription.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends. He has written for places such as IGN, GameSpot, The Washington…
5 things we expect to see during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and 3 we don’t
Joy-cons detach from a Nintendo Switch 2.

After years of waiting, tomorrow finally begins a new chapter in Nintendo's storied history. Wednesday, April 2 will bring us a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which is set to fully lift the lid on Nintendo's next console. It's set to be a major stream filled with hardware news, a deep look at the Joy-cons' new mouse functionality, and a host of freshly announced games. It's likely going to be the biggest video game live stream of the year, so it's the kind of thing you don't want to miss (and you won't miss our guide on how to watch the Switch 2 Direct).

Today, we've got one final day left to speculate on the mysterious console. What can we expect from tomorrow's stream? What games will be announced? What won't we learn? To help keep your expectations in check, here's what you should and shouldn't have on your bingo cards tomorrow.
Expect: A June release date
Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

Read more
The Nintendo Switch 2 needs this one feature to make it my favorite console ever
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.

Like every Nintendo enthusiast, I've had a long time to reflect on what I want from the Switch 2. It's been a long eight years to get to Wednesday's grand unveiling, so I've built up a wish list of features I'm hoping the console has at this point. Some of those are obvious ones that I've been clamoring for ever since the original Switch launched in 2017. Naturally I hope to see a more powerful system capable of outputting video in 4K. Don't we all?

But as April 2 approaches and I once again turn over my hopes in my head, there's one feature I find myself wishing for more than anything: streaming apps. You know, those apps like Netflix that are -- against all odds and logic -- largely still not available on the Nintendo Switch? Yeah, those.

Read more
Nintendo confirms ‘Switch 2 Editions’ of games in website fine print
A black and pink Switch 2 joy-con.

Following today's Nintendo Direct presentation, the company quietly confirmed the existence of "Switch 2 Editions" of games. The detail comes from a bit of fine print on its new website page dedicated to Virtual Game Cards.

Earlier on Thursday during Nintendo's Switch-focused Direct, the company revealed a new game sharing program dubbed Virtual Game Cards. The feature allows players to lend copies of their games to friends. The Nintendo website now has a page detailing how that works and it includes a quick mention of previously unannounced Switch 2 versions of games.

Read more