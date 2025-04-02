Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is a prequel to Tears of the Kingdom for Switch 2

During the April 2025 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment for Switch 2, coming Winter 2025. It’s a prequel to Tears of the Kingdom and is a follow up to 2020’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Nintendo only put out a story teaser trailer, but it shows the dark tone that contrasts with Tears of the Kingdom‘s more bright atmosphere. It looks like Zelda herself will play a key part in the story, as she’s featured prominently in the trailer, and she has seemingly traveled back in time. As stated in the trailer, the events of Age of Imprisonment lead directly into Tears of the Kingdom.

Recommended Videos

This project is another collaboration with developer Koei Tecmo, who worked with Nintendo for Age of Calamity. As for the gameplay, players should expect musou style combat, which means that characters will be taking on hundreds of enemies at a time in a power-trip fantasy. It’s the kind of sub-genre that Koei Tecmo has been known for in the industry. The most recent example is this year’s Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

The Switch 2 Direct has also announced some new games for the system, such as Mario Kart World, Drag x Drive, The Duskbloods, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. Some other features include the inclusion of “Nintendo Switch 2 versions” of original Switch games, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Switch 2 is also getting Nintendo GameCube games through its online subscription.