 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s box art contains a cute Easter egg for collectors

Giovanni Colantonio
By

If you own physical copies of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, here’s a cute Easter egg for you. Put both boxes side by side with Tears of the Kingdom on the right. If you don’t own the games, here’s what that looks like.

The box art for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom side by side.

Do you notice any link between those two covers (and no, I’m not talking about Link himself). Look closely at where those two covers meet and you’ll notice that Tears of the Kingdom‘s box continues the art of Breath of the Wild‘s.

Recommended Videos

The sky island on the left edge of Tears of the Kingdom‘s box is surrounded by a cloud that almost perfectly connects with the edge of Hyrule on Breath of the Wild‘s box. And if that sounds like a stretch, check the bottom corner of the Tears of the Kingdom box. You’ll see a landmass jutting out from under the clouds that just so happens to perfectly align with the sloped land on the right edge of Breath of the Wild‘s box.

Congratulations: You’ve obtained a useless, but nonetheless fun piece of Zelda party trivia.

Okay, it’s a tiny detail. But as someone who likes to collect physical games, it’s a cute touch that gives me a good reason to own both games and display them proudly. They look quite nice side by side and it seems like Nintendo designed Tears of the Kingdom‘s key art with that in mind.

Of course, that begs the question: Will a third game complete the mural? That’s unlikely considering the next Zelda game will likely launch on Nintendo’s next system, which will probably get redesigned boxes. Still, I hope Nintendo keeps the trend up and gives us a look at what’s on Link’s left side in his Breath of the Wild view.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides, walkthroughs, and FAQs
Zelda holding the decayed Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here. Already one of our favorite Zelda games of all time and a confirmed spectacular sequel to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this is a Hyrule adventure that players are going to spend hundreds of hours completing. While hunting down Ganondorf, Link will have to find hundreds of shrines, explore the Sky Islands and a massive underground world beneath Hyrule's great fields, and fight off enemies of all kinds while mastering new abilities and skills.

It's dangerous to go alone! Take these guides.

Read more
Where to find Yiga armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link wearing the Yiga clan armor set.

Link is no longer bound to his traditional green tunic anymore. Starting in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and continuing on in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will find dozens of new outfits and armor to try out. There are aesthetic differences, of course, but also bonus stats and effects. The Yiga armor, which is obviously themed after the stealthy Yiga clan, is great for those who want to play a bit more sneakily. If you want to blend in with the deadly assassins, here's how you can get the Yiga armor in Tears of the Kingdom.

If you need more help, check out our other Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides.

Read more
How to solve the Jonsau Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
zelda tears of the kingdom jonsau shrine

First introduced as smaller challenges in Breath of the Wild, Shrines not only return for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but now there are 152 of them to find and solve. Each shrine presents players with some sort of challenge, either combat-, puzzle-, or skill-based, that lets them claim a sweet Light of Blessing. Puzzle shrines, in particular, can be quite tricky, but there are also multiple ways to solve them if you're creative enough. The Jonsau Shrine will require brains and brawn to overcome, so let's explore how to conquer it in Tears of the Kingdom.
How to find the Jonsau Shrine

The Jonsau Shrine is hidden in the Lanaryu Wetlands region to the east of Lookout Landing. The exact coordinates are 1743, 0018, 0025.
How to complete the Jonsau Shrine

Read more