If you own physical copies of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, here’s a cute Easter egg for you. Put both boxes side by side with Tears of the Kingdom on the right. If you don’t own the games, here’s what that looks like.

Do you notice any link between those two covers (and no, I’m not talking about Link himself). Look closely at where those two covers meet and you’ll notice that Tears of the Kingdom‘s box continues the art of Breath of the Wild‘s.

Recommended Videos

The sky island on the left edge of Tears of the Kingdom‘s box is surrounded by a cloud that almost perfectly connects with the edge of Hyrule on Breath of the Wild‘s box. And if that sounds like a stretch, check the bottom corner of the Tears of the Kingdom box. You’ll see a landmass jutting out from under the clouds that just so happens to perfectly align with the sloped land on the right edge of Breath of the Wild‘s box.

Congratulations: You’ve obtained a useless, but nonetheless fun piece of Zelda party trivia.

Okay, it’s a tiny detail. But as someone who likes to collect physical games, it’s a cute touch that gives me a good reason to own both games and display them proudly. They look quite nice side by side and it seems like Nintendo designed Tears of the Kingdom‘s key art with that in mind.

Of course, that begs the question: Will a third game complete the mural? That’s unlikely considering the next Zelda game will likely launch on Nintendo’s next system, which will probably get redesigned boxes. Still, I hope Nintendo keeps the trend up and gives us a look at what’s on Link’s left side in his Breath of the Wild view.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now.

Editors' Recommendations