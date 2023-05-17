 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to defeat Gleooks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Joseph Yaden
By
Link battling Gleeok in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of mystery and wild things to discover, from the depths to the skies and all across Hyrule. One jaw-dropping enemy type is the Gleeok, which is basically a three-headed dragon. These creatures, as you’d expect, are difficult to defeat, posing a challenge to even experienced players. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find the Gleeoks and how to defeat them in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Gleeoks

In total, there are 11 known Gleeoks around Hyrule, in the Depths, and in the Sky Islands.

Recommended Videos

Depths: 1

Depths map of Gleeoks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Hyrule: 8

Hyrule map of Gleeoks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sky Islands: 2

Sky Island map of Gleeoks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There are four types — Fire, Thunder, Frost, and King Gleeoks — scattered all around. While they all function fundamentally the same, each has a distinct quirk that requires you to approach the battle slightly differently. For instance, the Frost Gleeok is found in a cold region, meaning you should come equipped with frost-resistant clothing.

Related

How to beat Gleeoks

Link fighting Gleeok in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There are a couple of strategies for taking down Gleeoks, but the easiest method requires you to consistently shoot all three eyes to stagger the creature, allowing you to deal major damage. You can use the slowdown effect while wielding a bow to easily aim at all three eyes, especially if you use a Spring Zonai Device.

However, an even easier method is to Fuse a Keese Eyeball to your arrow, which will lock onto the Gleeok’s eye. This makes it much easier, as you don’t need to aim. You can find Keese Eyeballs by defeating Keese creatures all around the game.

The idea is to wait for the Gleeok to fly up, high above the ground, then shoot its eyes so it comes crashing down. It will take fall damage and be stunned for several seconds, allowing you to deal damage in the meantime.

We don’t recommend attempting these battles until much later on in the game, when you have higher-level gear,  as well as more health and stamina. It’s certainly possible to take down a Gleeok early on, but you’ll need a lot of weapons and arrows, along with tons of patience, so it’s best to just wait until later on.

Are Gleeoks worth defeating?

In general, they are worth taking out, especially if you’re seeking powerful gear. Upon defeat, Gleeoks drop strong materials that grant 30 power, which is nothing to scoff at. You’ll be rewarded with Gleeok Thunder Horns and Gleeok Wings when you take down a Gleeok, so be sure to Fuse them with your weapons to deal much more damage.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joseph Yaden
Joseph Yaden
Joseph Yaden is a freelance journalist who covers loves Nintendo, shooters, and horror games. He mostly covers game guides…
Where to find Sage’s Wills in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Yunobo in Tears of the Kingdom.

New in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are Sages, which serve as companions who help you throughout the game. These Sages offer different abilities that all have their own unique benefits. These Sage abilities can actually be upgraded by using Sage's Wills, and in this guide, we'll show you how these items work and how to find them in Tears of the Kingdom.
What are Sage's Wills?

Sage's Wills are upgrade materials used to strengthen your bond with Sages in Tears of the Kingdom. Once you find them, you can utilize four Sage's Wills to upgrade the power and effectiveness of one of the game's five Sages.

Read more
Where to find all Great Fairies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
A great fairy leans over a small man.

The Great Fairies have been in most Zelda titles since the very beginning, so it should come as no surprise that they once again appear in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These friendly spirits have offered many different types of aid to the hero of time in his adventures, such as teaching him new magic, upgrading his equipment, and unlocking new abilities. With the world of Hyrule now bigger than ever, the Great Fairies are more difficult to find than ever.

If you need help tracking down all the Great Fairies in Tears of the Kingdom and want to know what they do, we've got you covered.
What Great Fairies do

Read more
How to get into the Lost Woods in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
zelda tears of the kingdom lost woods

The Lost Woods return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, though the strategy for getting through them is much different than in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Instead of using the wind to guide you, you'll have to utilize a different approach this time around. In this guide, we'll show you exactly how to get into the Lost Woods in Tears of the Kingdom.
How to get through the Lost Woods

Unfortunately, you can't walk through the Lost Woods from the main entrance -- or any entrance on the surface, for that matter. Instead, you must head to the Minishi Woods Chasm, which is located just southeast of the Lost Woods. Here, you'll need to drop down below into the depths, using your paraglider.

Read more