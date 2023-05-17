How to defeat Gleooks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of mystery and wild things to discover, from the depths to the skies and all across Hyrule. One jaw-dropping enemy type is the Gleeok, which is basically a three-headed dragon. These creatures, as you’d expect, are difficult to defeat, posing a challenge to even experienced players. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find the Gleeoks and how to defeat them in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Gleeoks

In total, there are 11 known Gleeoks around Hyrule, in the Depths, and in the Sky Islands.

Depths: 1

Hyrule: 8

Sky Islands: 2

There are four types — Fire, Thunder, Frost, and King Gleeoks — scattered all around. While they all function fundamentally the same, each has a distinct quirk that requires you to approach the battle slightly differently. For instance, the Frost Gleeok is found in a cold region, meaning you should come equipped with frost-resistant clothing.

How to beat Gleeoks

There are a couple of strategies for taking down Gleeoks, but the easiest method requires you to consistently shoot all three eyes to stagger the creature, allowing you to deal major damage. You can use the slowdown effect while wielding a bow to easily aim at all three eyes, especially if you use a Spring Zonai Device.

However, an even easier method is to Fuse a Keese Eyeball to your arrow, which will lock onto the Gleeok’s eye. This makes it much easier, as you don’t need to aim. You can find Keese Eyeballs by defeating Keese creatures all around the game.

The idea is to wait for the Gleeok to fly up, high above the ground, then shoot its eyes so it comes crashing down. It will take fall damage and be stunned for several seconds, allowing you to deal damage in the meantime.

We don’t recommend attempting these battles until much later on in the game, when you have higher-level gear, as well as more health and stamina. It’s certainly possible to take down a Gleeok early on, but you’ll need a lot of weapons and arrows, along with tons of patience, so it’s best to just wait until later on.

Are Gleeoks worth defeating?

In general, they are worth taking out, especially if you’re seeking powerful gear. Upon defeat, Gleeoks drop strong materials that grant 30 power, which is nothing to scoff at. You’ll be rewarded with Gleeok Thunder Horns and Gleeok Wings when you take down a Gleeok, so be sure to Fuse them with your weapons to deal much more damage.

