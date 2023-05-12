 Skip to main content
How to upgrade weapon and shield slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Joseph Yaden
By

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of weapons, shields, and bows to discover, but Link can only hold so many at any given time. To make the most out of your items, you’ll want to increase your inventory space, allowing you to carry more weapons, shields, and bows. But doing so is a little complex, with multiple steps involved. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know to upgrade your inventory slots in Tears of the Kingdom.

Find Korok Seeds

Hestu in Tears of the Kingdom.

To upgrade your inventory slots, you’ll need to trade Korok Seeds with an NPC named Hestu (more on that below). Korok Seeds are scattered around the map and serve as collectibles, just like in Breath of the Wild. In the previous game, there were 900 of them, so there will likely be that many in Tears of the Kingdom.

Trade with Hestu

Hestu's location in Tears of the Kingdom.

Finding Hestu is a bit more complex. First, head to the location shown above, just southeast of Lindor’s Brow. Here, you’ll need to give Hestu a Korok Seed, and you’ll get the option to upgrade your weapon, bow, or shield inventory slots. Keep in mind, that each subsequent slot within the three categories will cost more Korok Seeds to upgrade. For instance, upgrading your weapon inventory will first cost one Korok Seed, but then the next slot upgrade will cost two, and the one after that costs three. In total, you can have 13 weapon slots, 8 bow slots, and 7 shield slots.

Related

Another important thing to note is that Hestu will eventually move from this location. After you’ve spoken with him a bit, he’ll then move to the Korok Forest, and you’ll need to enter the Deku Tree inside the Lost Woods and beat a boss to find Hestu. Alternatively, Hestu can also appear on the south side of the Lookout Landing Well, so look there if you can’t find him.

