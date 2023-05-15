 Skip to main content
How to get the Hylian Shield in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jesse Lennox
By

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a new direction for the series that's also full of callbacks and references to the long lineage of the series. Among various armor and weapons, including the Master Sword, one other iconic piece of equipment from Link's past makes a return, though not unless you go looking for it. The classic Hylian Shield is Link's most trusted defense and is required to complete your classic set. Here's how to get the Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

20 minutes
A map showing hyrule castle in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Hylian Shield

Unlike in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Hylian Shield is no longer in the same location. Instead of being inside Hyrule Castle, it is now nearby, but still dangerous to reach.

Step 1: Travel to the northern part of Hyrule Castle Moat.

Step 2: Either sail or find a high point to drop from to land on the docks.

Step 3: Make your way inside the cave to an interior dock.

Step 4: Either fight off or avoid the dangerous enemies on your way to the highest level of the docks.

Step 5: Light the big brazier in the middle of some torches to cause a chest to appear.

Link picking up the hylian shield.

Step 6: Pop it open and claim your prize!

As strong as it is, the Hylian Shield is not indestructible. If it breaks, you thankfully can repair/replace it if you've got the cash. Cecec will sell rare outfits at her shop after you've done all the sidequests there, including the Hylian Shield, but at a massive cost. She will also only sell them when yours is broken, so you can't ever stack more than one.

