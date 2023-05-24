How to get the Zora Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You may have noticed a lot of waterfalls coming down from the sky in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, especially if you’ve been exploring in or around Lanayru and Zora’s Domain. If you’re wondering whether you can use them in any way, the answer is a resounding yes — provided you’ve got the right armor. You’ll need at least one piece of Zora’s Armor set to swim up waterfalls, but there are three pieces in total for you to find. We’ve got the locations of all three pieces listed for you below.

How to get Zora’s Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are three pieces of Zora’s Armor set, but you’ll only need one if you want to swim up waterfalls. The chest piece – known simply as Zora’s Armor – can be obtained with relative ease, so we recommend aiming for that first. Regardless of which piece(s) you decide to go for, though, here are all their locations.

Zora’s Helm

While there is a quest attached to finding Zora’s Helm, you can technically get it anytime after you’ve obtained Zora’s Armor (see the next listing). Just swim up the waterfall to the island known as Floating Scales Island, which is easily accessible from Mipha’s Court.

While on this fish-shaped island, go to the back fin and look over the right side. You’ll see some sludge along the sides of the fish. Throw a Splash Fruit at it to reveal an opening. Use your paraglider to get inside and find Zora’s Helm in a chest.

Zora’s Armor

Unlocking Zora’s Armor requires you to visit Zora’s Domain and speak with Yona at the infirmary. This will start a quick quest where you’ll have to throw a Splash Fruit at a statue to cleanse it.

Afterward, speak to Yona once more at the infirmary one level up, where she’ll mention Zora’s Armor, requesting that you bring her an ancient arowana fish to repair it. You can find a couple of these rare fish up on Ploymus Mountain right behind Zora’s Domain, so grab one and take it to her to receive Zora’s Armor.

Zora’s Greaves

Getting Zora’s Greaves will require you to have fully completed the “Sidon of the Zora” main quest, which begins at the same place you receive Zora’s Armor (see the listing above). After the cutscene with Sidon, you’ll have to seek Yona out once more in Zora’s Domain, where she’ll inform you that she can’t find Zora’s Greaves. This will begin the “A Token of Friendship” quest. To complete it, you’ll need to make your way to the Ancient Zora Waterworks, which you’ve explored once before during the main quest.

You’ll find a hole behind the large pillar in the waterworks, and dropping down it will engage you with a Stone Talus boss. You don’t have to fight this big fellow if you don’t want to – feel free to run past him and continue to the waterfall in the back of the room. Behind this waterfall is where you’ll find the chest containing Zora’s Greaves.

