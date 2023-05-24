 Skip to main content
How to get the Zora Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You may have noticed a lot of waterfalls coming down from the sky in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, especially if you’ve been exploring in or around Lanayru and Zora’s Domain. If you’re wondering whether you can use them in any way, the answer is a resounding yes — provided you’ve got the right armor. You’ll need at least one piece of Zora’s Armor set to swim up waterfalls, but there are three pieces in total for you to find. We’ve got the locations of all three pieces listed for you below.

How to get Zora’s Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are three pieces of Zora’s Armor set, but you’ll only need one if you want to swim up waterfalls. The chest piece – known simply as Zora’s Armor – can be obtained with relative ease, so we recommend aiming for that first. Regardless of which piece(s) you decide to go for, though, here are all their locations.

Zora’s Helm

While there is a quest attached to finding Zora’s Helm, you can technically get it anytime after you’ve obtained Zora’s Armor (see the next listing). Just swim up the waterfall to the island known as Floating Scales Island, which is easily accessible from Mipha’s Court.

Floating Scales Island on Link's map

While on this fish-shaped island, go to the back fin and look over the right side. You’ll see some sludge along the sides of the fish. Throw a Splash Fruit at it to reveal an opening. Use your paraglider to get inside and find Zora’s Helm in a chest.

Link looks at an opening after clearing sludge away

Zora’s Armor

Unlocking Zora’s Armor requires you to visit Zora’s Domain and speak with Yona at the infirmary. This will start a quick quest where you’ll have to throw a Splash Fruit at a statue to cleanse it.

Zora's domain location on Link's map

Afterward, speak to Yona once more at the infirmary one level up, where she’ll mention Zora’s Armor, requesting that you bring her an ancient arowana fish to repair it. You can find a couple of these rare fish up on Ploymus Mountain right behind Zora’s Domain, so grab one and take it to her to receive Zora’s Armor.

Link's map showing where to find ancient arowana fish

Zora’s Greaves

Getting Zora’s Greaves will require you to have fully completed the “Sidon of the Zora” main quest, which begins at the same place you receive Zora’s Armor (see the listing above). After the cutscene with Sidon, you’ll have to seek Yona out once more in Zora’s Domain, where she’ll inform you that she can’t find Zora’s Greaves. This will begin the “A Token of Friendship” quest. To complete it, you’ll need to make your way to the Ancient Zora Waterworks, which you’ve explored once before during the main quest.

Location of Ancient Zora Waterworks on Link's map

You’ll find a hole behind the large pillar in the waterworks, and dropping down it will engage you with a Stone Talus boss. You don’t have to fight this big fellow if you don’t want to – feel free to run past him and continue to the waterfall in the back of the room. Behind this waterfall is where you’ll find the chest containing Zora’s Greaves.

How to get Wild Greens in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link standing next to Sundelions in Tears of the Kingdom.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you might encounter the Gloom-Borne Illness quest, which requires you to find Wild Greens. However, there isn't actually an item called "Wild Greens," making this quest particularly tricky to complete. In this guide, we'll show you where to find Wild Greens in Tears of the Kingdom.
Where to find Wild Greens

The most important thing to note with this quest is the item you need is actually the Sundelion. The game is purposely vague, making it difficult to know what the actual item you need is. These items are found in various locations around Hyrule, but the most consistent way to find them is to visit a Sky Island around the following coordinates: -2,184, 0966, 1637.

Read more
How to learn the Earthwake technique in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link using the earthwake on a Hinox.

Link has no shortage of ways to fight the forces of evil in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Between his expanding arsenal of weapons, bows, and even building deathtraps with his new abilities, you might think you have all the tools available to you. For those who are up to the challenge, however, there exists one hidden move called the Earthwake that Link can learn. This move lets you pull off an awesome attack a lot of players might never see. If you want to add this cool-looking move to your arsenal, here's how to learn the Earthwake technique in Tears of the Kingdom.

Read more
How to heal Gloom in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link and Zelda under Hyrule Castle.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled to the brim with danger, but few things can be as scary as the ever-encroaching Gloom. This red-and-black substance is littered nearly everywhere in the pitch-black Depths areas of the game, and coming into contact with it has a devastating effect – it reduces your total hearts, leaving you increasingly more vulnerable. Even enemies can be infected with Gloom, meaning their attacks can chip away at your total heart reserves. Luckily, the effect can be healed in a variety of ways, so read on to see how Gloom works and how to heal from it.
How to heal Gloom
If you venture into the Depths, you'll find an abundance of black-and-red Gloom covering the caverns. If you come into contact with it for a few seconds, your maximum hearts will be reduced by one. That destroyed heart will now show up as a cracked gray one, indicating that it needs to be healed in order to fill it up with red again. If you have your maximum heart count completely destroyed, it'll result in a Game Over, just as normal damage would. That makes it important that you seek out healing methods once your total heart count is reduced pretty significantly, or else you're putting yourself in some serious danger.
Fast travel

The first (and perhaps easiest) way to heal from Gloom is to fast travel. You can fast travel to a nearby Lightroot if you're in the Depths, but you can also just fast travel to any unlocked spot on the surface if you're ready to get back to exploring Hyrule. Regardless of which choice you make, your heart containers will refill with red and heal your Gloom entirely.
Make food with Sundelions
Another way to heal from Gloom is to make Gloom-healing meals with Sundelions. These can be found in plenty of places across the Sky Islands, making them relatively easy to round up and use as needed. Just make sure you cook the Sundelions with items that will refill your health, too, as cooking them alone will only heal the Gloom.
How to resist Gloom
Wouldn't it be better to just avoid taking Gloom damage to begin with? We think so, and it's not a terribly difficult thing to achieve. There are a few different ways you can do this, and you may find some are more efficient than others.
Cook gloom-resistant meals

Read more