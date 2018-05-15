Whether your new grad is college-bound or taking their first step into the real world, the perfect gift can be hard to come by. After all, graduation isn’t just a milestone, it’s the start of someone’s future. We know how hard it can be to find something that represents such a pivotal transition in life, so we’ve gathered some of the best graduation gifts on the market to get you started. Getting a personalized gift is almost always better than just buying a gift card.