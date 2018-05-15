Digital Trends

The Best Graduation Gifts


Whether your new grad is college-bound or taking their first step into the real world, the perfect gift can be hard to come by. After all, graduation isn’t just a milestone, it’s the start of someone’s future. We know how hard it can be to find something that represents such a pivotal transition in life, so we’ve gathered some of the best graduation gifts on the market to get you started. Getting a personalized gift is almost always better than just buying a gift card.

Dom Perignon Vintage

$215
Graduation is a time for celebration, and what better way to celebrate than with a really nice bottle of champagne? Pop that cork, pour, and say a toast to the future!
Cuyana Leather Laptop Sleeve

$125
A laptop without a sleeve is like phone without a case -- It's unprotected. If you're looking for quality, Italian leather is the way to go. You can even have it monogrammed to add that personal touch any grad will love.
Fitbit Flex 2 Accessory Bangle

$55
Keeping track of your health is just an unfortunate reality of adulting, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style while you do it. A quality fitness bracelet is a great gift for anyone looking to stay fit in a fast-paced world.
Nix Digital Photo Frame

$80
Graduating is a big step toward the future, but it doesn't have to include forgetting the past. A digital photo frame is the perfect gift to ensure those family photos and memories stay preserved.
Fix It Kit Toolkit

$30
Just because they made it through college or high school doesn't mean they're prepared for everything life has to throw at them. A toolkit is one of those practical gifts that everyone needs but nobody thinks to get.
Amazon Echo

$100
Whether your recent grad is moving in to a dorm, their first apartment, or out into the real world, an Echo is a great gift to give. It's never to early to get your smart home started.
Brooklinen Classic Sheets

$200
A nice set of sheets may not be the flashiest gift to give, but it's something they'll end up appreciating every night. A good night's sleep is one of the best gifts you can give someone.
Sony WH-1000xM2 Headphones

$300
A high-quality pair of bluetooth headphones isn't just a great gift for grads, it's a great gift in general. These noise cancelling headphones from Sony are worth every penny.
Trunk Club

$250
Being able to dress well is one of those life skills that everyone could benefit from. A clothing service can make choosing a stylish look easier than ever.
Behmor Coffee Maker

$170
Coffee is an essential part of surviving college, work, and just about anything life can throw at you. A coffee maker is one of the most practical graduation gifts you can buy, and they are incredibly convenient to use.
Away Suitcase

$275
If you're looking for a graduation gift that says "oh the places you will go," luggage is an excellent choice. A suitcase from Away Travel is a great option for any new grad.
Sony Alpha a6000

$450
As we transition through life, we can't forget to capture the best moments. It never hurts to have a high-quality camera to take beautiful photos with.
