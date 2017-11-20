The Holidays are a time for giving, and the greatest gift of all is successfully crossing every name off your list. It sounds too good to be true, but what if we told you this is the year you’ll make everyone happy? We’ve assembled a collection of the greatest tech, from our newest favorites to unique and remarkable gadgets, tailored for every type of friend or family member on your list. You’ll no longer have to stress over finding the perfect present for that person who’s notoriously hard to shop for (we’ve all got at least one). Instead, enjoy the feeling of knowing that this year, your gifts won’t need a receipt.