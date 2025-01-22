 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Giveaways

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How you can win the Aventon Abound SR e-bike

By
Aventon Abound SR e-bike ACU empowers advanced security
Aventon

If you’ve been trying to save up for an electric bike but life keeps getting in the way, why not try your luck in this giveaway for the Aventon Abound SR? It’s made by one of the top makers of electric bikes, and here’s your chance to get one as a prize!

Joining the giveaway is extremely easy, so there’s really no reason not to enter if you’ve always wanted an e-bike. We wish you the best of luck in this giveaway!

How to enter

To get a chance to win the Aventon Abound SR e-bike, here’s what you need to do:
Enter here to win the Aventon Abound SR 

Related

Aventon Abound SR e-bike: Smart design, security, and connectivity

Aventon is one of most trusted manufacturers in the electric bike space, and the Aventon Abound SR is one of its most popular models because it’s the first one equipped with the Aventon Control Unit. The ACU, which enables 4G connectivity and GPS tracking, powers augmented security features like Remote Lock, which can immobilize the e-bike through the Aventon app, and Geofencing that prevents it from going beyond certain areas and specified distances. You can also protect the Aventon Abound SR with a passcode and unlock it using its keyless system, and it’s got other theft deterrents such as a kickstand that you can lock through the app and an alarm system that will activate whenever there is movement and tampering. The e-bike can also receive over-the-air updates through the app, so there’s no need to plug it in to keep enjoying optimal performance out of it.

The Aventon Abound SR comes with a side display that shows all the information you need to know and grants access to different controls for the e-bike, such activating its turn signals and headlights. It’s built for all kinds of rides, including daily commutes, regular exercise, and outdoor adventures, with BMX-style handlebars that offer amazing control and a suspension seatpost with adjustable preload to absorb the impact of the road. The Aventon Abound SR can reach top speeds of 20 miles per hour, last up to 60 miles from a full charge, and carry payloads up to 440 pounds.

The smart security features of the Aventon Abound SR already make it a fantastic e-bike, but with a thoughtful design that prioritizes the rider, it becomes a travel companion like no other.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
We’re giving away an insanely powerful $3,900 Falcon NW Talon gaming desktop
Falcon North West Talon

Falcon Northwest has built a cult-like following behind its high-end desktops, and it's easy to see why the brand is so beloved by gamers and creators. Performance-packed specs, like AMD's 12-core Ryzen 3900X CPU, coupled with the company's immaculate attention to detail, unrivaled construction, and sleek design give the venerable Talon the chops to go toe-to-toe with Apple's Mac Pro.
Click here to enter
Custom-built from the ground up, Falcon Northwest had re-envisioned its famed desktop with modern amenities. For the first time in its history, the Talon 20th Anniversary Edition finally embraces LED backlighting, and the result is nothing short of stunning. Suicide-style doors and subtle glowing accents help give this understated, all-black metal-clad bad boy an edge without making it appear too aggressive. This is a desktop that's designed to last -- and outlast -- you, thanks to its highly upgradeable design and unbreakable build quality.

It's not all looks, though, and thankfully the Talon 20th Anniversary has the brawn and brains to take on the best workstations. With plenty of internal space to support dual graphics cards, custom cooling solutions, and upgrades for storage and memory, the Talon has been an instrumental tool for NASA researchers and virtual reality developers at Facebook's Oculus alike. With great powers comes great responsibility, so the question is what will you do with this unstoppable desktop if you win?
Full specs:

Read more
Cordless vacuum giveaway: Enter to win a new Roborock H6 cordless stick vacuum
Roborock H6 Cordless Stick Vacuum 01

Roborock is known best for its full line of powerful robotic vacuum cleaners, but the company recently debuted its first cordless stick vacuum for the U.S., the Roborock H6 Adapt. Robot vacuums are convenient and capable, but they're limited to cleaning floors. Cordless stick vacuums are the most versatile vacuums you can buy, and Roborock's initial entry into this market is a winner. You can be a winner, too, because we're giving readers a chance to win a new Roborock H6 Adapt cordless stick vacuum, a $450 value, with no purchase necessary. Read further to learn more about this powerful stick vac and how you can enter the contest and be the lucky winner.

There is a lot to say about the Roborock H6 Adapt, but let's start with the high points. The H6 has three modes (Eco, Normal, and Max) to balance suction strength and battery life. Powered by a 420-watt brushless motor, the H6 can employ 150 AW (air watts) of suction power to pull dust, dirt, and debris from carpeting and all types of hard flooring. In Eco mode, the H6 runs for up to 90 minutes per battery charge and up to 10 minutes in Max mode. You don't have to make the power changes yourself because the Roborock's Auto Carpet Boost detects the need for and switches to higher power modes as needed.

Read more
Giveaway: Enter to win a HP Neverstop 1202w laser cartridge-free printer
The HP Neverstop Laser 1001nw printer on a desk.

If you do a lot of high-volume printing, then a good laser printer is a must. Laser printers offer a lot more efficiency than standard inkjets, and the new HP Neverstop 1202w laser tank printer takes that even further by eliminating the need for costly toner cartridges altogether -- so it's great for small business owners, people who work from home, and anybody else who wants to save on toner costs. Better still, we're giving our readers a chance to win one of these cartridge-free laser printers for free. Read on to find out more about how the HP Neverstop 1202w laser tank printer can save you money and how you can take it home.
The HP Neverstop 1202w laser tank printer delivers high-speed, high-quality monochrome printing for less than one cent per page — the lowest cost per page on HP laser printing f. We found HP's unique reloadable toner system to be easy to operate and mess-free, as well (we cannot say the same of most refillable inkjet systems we've used), and with up to 5,000 pages' worth of toner included right out of the box, you can print up to 7x more pages than in-class lasers before your first toner reload. Refilling the tank is easy as well: You simply slide the cover off the tank refill opening, insert a toner refill plunger, depress the plunger to reload the tank, and then replace the cover. You’re all set to continue printing without any down time.

Along with that easy-to-use reloadable toner system, the Neverstop 1202w packs all the conveniences we like to see in a modern laser printer. Printer set up is easy with the HP Smart app and you can share with all your devices to print, scan and copy from your smartphone or other mobile devices. Wireless connectivity let you put the printer on your local network to print via Wi-Fi, With the HP Smart app, you can also save time by creating customizable shortcuts to print, scan, share, and email — all in one tap. Its compact desktop footprint also makes this printer ideal for small businesses and home offices where many bulkier professional-grade printers take up too much real estate.
The HP Neverstop 1202w would normally set you back $330, but we've teamed up with HP to give one lucky reader a chance to score this great cartridge-free laser tank printer totally free. Simply enter your email address below and follow us on social media to secure your place in the drawing. Act fast, though: The winner will be announced shortly after the giveaway contest ends on [date, time].

Read more