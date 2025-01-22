How you can win the Aventon Abound SR e-bike

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to enter Aventon Abound SR e-bike: Smart design, security, and connectivity

If you’ve been trying to save up for an electric bike but life keeps getting in the way, why not try your luck in this giveaway for the Aventon Abound SR? It’s made by one of the top makers of electric bikes, and here’s your chance to get one as a prize!

Joining the giveaway is extremely easy, so there’s really no reason not to enter if you’ve always wanted an e-bike. We wish you the best of luck in this giveaway!

How to enter

To get a chance to win the Aventon Abound SR e-bike, here’s what you need to do:

Enter here to win the Aventon Abound SR

Aventon is one of most trusted manufacturers in the electric bike space, and the Aventon Abound SR is one of its most popular models because it’s the first one equipped with the Aventon Control Unit. The ACU, which enables 4G connectivity and GPS tracking, powers augmented security features like Remote Lock, which can immobilize the e-bike through the Aventon app, and Geofencing that prevents it from going beyond certain areas and specified distances. You can also protect the Aventon Abound SR with a passcode and unlock it using its keyless system, and it’s got other theft deterrents such as a kickstand that you can lock through the app and an alarm system that will activate whenever there is movement and tampering. The e-bike can also receive over-the-air updates through the app, so there’s no need to plug it in to keep enjoying optimal performance out of it.

The Aventon Abound SR comes with a side display that shows all the information you need to know and grants access to different controls for the e-bike, such activating its turn signals and headlights. It’s built for all kinds of rides, including daily commutes, regular exercise, and outdoor adventures, with BMX-style handlebars that offer amazing control and a suspension seatpost with adjustable preload to absorb the impact of the road. The Aventon Abound SR can reach top speeds of 20 miles per hour, last up to 60 miles from a full charge, and carry payloads up to 440 pounds.

The smart security features of the Aventon Abound SR already make it a fantastic e-bike, but with a thoughtful design that prioritizes the rider, it becomes a travel companion like no other.