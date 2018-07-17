Win a Blink camera home security starter set and protect your turf

Share

Whether you want to protect your home from burglars, see a live feed of what’s going on in your home while you’re away, or just keep an eye on your pets, wireless IP cams are a great way to do it. Modern technology has made these cameras an affordable alternative to expensive home security systems, but we’ll do you one better: We’ve teamed up with Blink to give one reader a Blink indoor camera starter set (a $99 value) totally free.

Blink offers a great lineup of home security technology, and the Blink indoor camera system is no exception. This motion-detecting IP cam activates as soon as it senses motion and sends a live HD video feed right to your mobile device via the Blink app — no subscription service fee required. The camera is no larger than a Post-it Note, blending in seamlessly with the room, and offers free cloud storage so you can easily go back and view recorded video if you want.

If this sounds like something you need, then you have nothing to lose by entering to win one below: