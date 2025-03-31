 Skip to main content
Join this Boost Mobile giveaway for the chance to win an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and free service

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen.
Boost Mobile launched a giveaway for the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, with the winner also receiving a one-year plan with access to the service’s 5G network. The giveaway runs from March 31 to April 30, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss this chance to get Apple’s latest flagship smartphone for free.

There’s only going to be one winner for this Boost Mobile giveaway, but even though the odds aren’t in your favor, there’s no reason not to join. Send your entry right now so you don’t forget, and good luck!

How to enter

Enter here to win an iPhone 16 and One Year Boost Mobile Service

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: The best big iPhone

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max received a high score of 4 out of 5 stars in our review, and it’s also featured in our roundup of the best iPhones as the best big iPhone. It’s the largest and most powerful model in Apple’s latest generation of smartphones, with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display offering 2868 x 1320 pixel resolution and a 1-120Hz refresh rate. It’s equipped with Apple’s A18 Pro processor and 8GB of RAM, and it ships with iOS 18, which is the newest version of the mobile operating system. The entire iPhone 16 line was built to maximize the features of Apple Intelligence, which is set to roll out later this year, but owners of the iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to benefit the most from the AI-powered tools.

If you love taking pictures and videos with your phone, you won’t be disappointed with the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max as it has a 48MP Fusion camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, alongside advanced photography and video recording capabilities. The device also features the new Camera Control button, which launches the Camera app with one press, captures a photo with another, while a press and holds starts recording a video.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max will be able to take advantage of the benefits provided by Boost Mobile’s 5G network, which include crystal-clear calls and seamless streaming. With 99% nationwide coverage, you can be sure that you’ll enjoy extremely fast speeds and reduced latency wherever you are in the US.

Even if you don’t win the giveaway, there are still ways to save with Boost. If you buy the iPhone 16 yourself, you’ll get a free year of service for free. The carrier is even offering up to $1,000 off the new iPhone, even without a trade-in. If you take advantage of Boost’s Infinite Access for iPhone plan, you can upgrade to the newest Apple smartphone every year.

