Get the best of both worlds: Enter to win a Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 laptop

Tablet computers, as handy as they are, have a long way to go until they fully replace laptops – if they ever do at all. Although they’re great for entertainment, these mobile devices are generally pretty lousy for getting serious work done, and Bluetooth tablet keyboards often aren’t ideal when you’re writing for extended periods of time (plus, they’re an extra expense).

Laptops, on the other hand, feature the traditional QWERTY keyboard – essential for writing, data entry, and other common work tasks – but usually lack tablet conveniences like a touch display and stylus. So, it’s easy to see why 2-in-1 hybrids like the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 are becoming so popular, as these PCs offer the best of both worlds. If this sounds like your cup of tea, you may be in luck: We’re giving one lucky reader a chance to bring home a brand-new Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 laptop.

At first glance, the fairly straightforward appearance of the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 doesn’t give away its unique hybrid design. It’s got a fold-down display, keyboard, and touchpad, just like other laptops. Its 13.3-inch display has a crisp Full HD resolution of 1080p and doubles as a touchscreen,, allowing you to use it as both a PC and tablet interface. (The Dell Active Pen, sold separately, also turns the Inspiron into a mobile workstation for graphic artists.)

The Inspiron 13 5000 display features a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use it in one of four ways: A standard laptop mode, a tablet mode with the touchscreen folded flat, a stand mode with the keyboard folded back to hold the display at an optimal viewing angle, and a tent mode – perfect for when you’re standing at places like a crowded counter and there’s not enough space to lay the tablet flat.

The Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 laptop comes loaded with Windows 10. It also features handy conveniences like the voice-activated Cortana virtual assistant, as well as Continuum, which makes it easy to instantly switch between tablet and desktop modes. An 8th-generation Intel Core processor and an Intel Graphics 620 integrated GPU provide plenty of power for work, web surfing, light gaming, and video streaming, while SmartByte technology delivers a lag-free entertainment experience by prioritizing your connection for streaming.

If you’re in the market for a portable computer and have been hemming and hawing over whether to get a laptop or a tablet, then why not try your luck and roll the dice? Enter below for a chance to win your own brand-new Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 PC: