DT Giveaway: ZTE Blade Z Max

ZTE’s Z MAX smartphone series was already hard to top, but with an array of flagship-level features at a wallet-friendly price, the new ZTE Blade Z Max is well-equipped to carry the torch. Featuring a large 6-inch screen, dual-rear camera and powerful 4,080 mAh battery, it shines in the MetroPCS lineup.

We’ve teamed up with ZTE to give one grand prize winner a VIP gift package! It includes the Blade Z Max, an exclusive to MetroPCS, the carrier who gives you access to a more reliable network than ever, covering 99% of people in the US. In addition, the grand prize winner will receive an Evernote Notebook (with a 3-month subscription to Evernote Premium), a Bluetooth speaker, and a Nova 9 power bank! Meanwhile, two runners up will each receive a ZTE Blade Z Max. Follow the link below to enter, then switch to MetroPCS and get on a network that is more reliable than ever before!

*3 prizes. Contest limited to participants in U.S. only.