Share

With one notable exception, smartwatches have failed to deliver on their initial hype. On the strength of the Apple Watch, Apple has somehow succeeded where virtually every other brand has failed. Its wearables now command the lion’s share of the smartwatch market and have propelled the Cupertino, California-based company to the top of the ranks of watchmakers worldwide. Building on this success, Apple recently revealed the latest refresh of its hugely popular smartwatch alongside its new iPhones.

The Apple Watch Series 4 (which is actually the fifth iteration of Apple’s wearable) has already become a huge hit by further refining and perfecting everything that we loved about previous models. It may just be Apple’s best device yet. If this whets your appetite for tech but you don’t want to shell out several hundred dollars, then why not roll the dice? We’re offering one lucky reader the chance to win an Apple Watch Series 4 and Casetify strap bundle – a $700 value – totally free. Read on to find out how you can enter.

Our hands-on review of the Apple Watch Series 4 cited the wearable’s fantastic design, intuitive user interface, and broad suite of features as its primary selling points, but what also stood out is the Apple Watch’s great style and customization. There is a plethora of aftermarket straps available for Apple smartwatches, and Casetify makes some of the best.

This Apple Watch Series 4 and Casetify strap bundle includes three of Casetify’s excellent watch bands: A sporty Saffiano leather strap, a woven stainless steel mesh band, and a steel metal link bracelet. These metal link bracelets are all new and are crafted from durable and attractive stainless steel. The three-link design adds a bit of traditional flair to any Apple Watch (including the earlier models) and can be sized to any wrist with the included link tool.

One lucky winner will receive a brand-new Space Gray 44mm Apple Watch 4 and three Casetify watch bands, a combined $700 value, with the winner to be announced after the giveaway contest ends on Saturday, November 10. Enter below for your chance to win, and you can also follow Casetify on Twitter and Instagram to snag yourself some free bonus entries.