Digital Trends
Giveaways

Enter to win a luxurious, leather-bound HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1 laptop

Jacob Kienlen
By
hp spectre folio review 1
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

There are a lot of laptops out there, but not very many are nearly as luxurious as the HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1. Unlike most portable computers, the Spectre Folio incorporates fine leather into its aesthetic. Upon first look, you may mistake it for a leather-wrapped notebook, but upon closer inspection, you’ll see that the leather actually serves as the Folio’s chassis. Despite looking like a fine leather portfolio, this HP laptop is still a legit 2-in-1. We liked this beauty enough to give it an 8 out 10 in our review, and we’re excited to be giving one away to one lucky winner.

With an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB of SSD storage, the HP Spectre Folio is more than just pretty, it’s pretty powerful. The 13-inch Full HD display, paired with tablet capabilities, make it an excellent laptop for work or play. Unlike most 2-in-1 laptops, however, the Folio does things very differently. If you take a look at the HP Spectre x360 for example, you’ll notice that the screen folds over the back, leaving the keyboard exposed underneath. The Folio actually flips inward to cover the keyboard, allowing that nice genuine leather to keep protecting the bottom of the laptop.

While the internal components and convertible nature of the HP Spectre Folio are certainly up to par, it’s the battery life and display that really stand out. The display is significantly better than older HP Spectre models on the market right now, so if you’re looking for a notebook with a gorgeous Full HD display, the Folio is one of the better options available to you. What’s more, the HD display and processing power don’t take away from the battery life of the laptop.

We have various ways of testing battery performance, and the results of these tests put the overall battery life between 5.7 and 17 hours. If you’re someone who loves to watch endless videos on your laptop, this is a great notebook to do it with. Since the Full HD display doesn’t drain the battery as fast as many other comparable laptops, you can watch local videos on the Folio for up to 17 hours and 18 minutes.

Overall, the HP Spectre Folio is a unique and powerful laptop to have in your arsenal. The genuine leather and overall luxury feel make it one of the fanciest convertible notebooks on the market right now. Coming in at around $1,500 direct from HP, it isn’t exactly the most affordable laptop you can buy. But if you can’t spring for the glorious leather Folio, you can still enter to win one by dropping your info in the box below. You can also take a look at the massive HP sale going on right now to browse more options.

Note: If you decide to buy this laptop direct from the HP store and just so happen to win it as well, HP will reimburse you for your purchase.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face
Up Next

The best indie games on Nintendo Switch
Square Off Kingdom Set
Giveaways

Win the new Square Off Kingdom Set automated smart chess board

The all-new Square Off Kingdom Set "smart" chess board takes this centuries-old game into the 21st century, letting you play against AI or compete with millions of players from all around the world -- and it even moves the pieces for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
HP Spectre x360 15 review
Computing

HP Spectre and Envy laptops to launch with AMOLED screens in April

HP will launch two new versions of its Spectre and Envy X360 laptops in April, both with AMOLED displays. They should offer wide viewing angles and stunning color clarity, as well as high contrast radios.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review
Computing

15-inch laptops come with extra power, but which of these wields it better?

HP's latest "gem-cut" Spectre x360 15 adds powerful components to make it the fastest 2-in-1 we've ever tested. Can it take on the equally fast and incredibly svelte Dell XPS 15?
Posted By Mark Coppock
HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review
Computing

Need a portable workstation? One of these two 15-inch laptop might do the trick

HP's Spectre x360 15 is the most powerful 2-in-1 around, but it faces stiff large-laptop competition. Can it beat out powerful clamshells like well-built Apple MacBook Pro 15?
Posted By Mark Coppock
HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review
Product Review

HP’s gem-cut Spectre x360 15 is the most powerful 2-in-1 you can buy

HP’s 2019 Spectre x360 15 brings this massive 2-in-1 up to speed, literally. It now equips the same six-core Intel CPU as the rest of the 15-inch field, along with a real GPU for some 1080p gaming.
Posted By Mark Coppock
casio pro trek wsd f20 giveaway feat
Giveaways

We’re giving away a $500 Casio Pro Trek smartwatch in a flash giveaway

If you're looking for a brand-new adventure watch and can't find a Prime Day deal that suits your fancy, you can enter to win one right here. One lucky winner will walk away with a Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20, but you can't win if you don't…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
dell xps 13 on plane
Giveaways

Need a new laptop? We’re giving away a Dell XPS 13 compact laptop PC

Compact laptops can sometimes be hit-or-miss, but Dell has hit a home run with its fantastic XPS series, and we're giving our readers a chance to score one for themselves. Enter for a chance to bring home a new Dell XPS 13 Windows 10…
Posted By Lucas Coll
v moda crossfade 2 wireless headphones giveaway codex feat
Giveaways

Listen up! You could win V-Moda’s Crossfade II Wireless Codex Edition headphones

If you've ever put a really nice pair over your ears, it's hard to go back to lesser quality. We're giving away a pair of the clear, powerful, and professional the V-Moda Crossfade 2 wireless headphones to one lucky winner.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Casio G-Shock GBA800 giveaway
Giveaways

Giveaway: Enter to win a Casio G-Shock GBA800 Bluetooth watch

Casio's rugged G-Shock line has been around for a couple of decades now, and the Bluetooth-enabled G-Shock GBA800 is one of our favorite new models. We've teamed up with Casio to let a lucky reader take one home.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iphone xs speck giveaway
Giveaways

Enter to win the new iPhone XS and three Speck Presidio cases

Excited about the new iPhone XS? You may be in luck: We've teamed up with Apple and Speck to give one lucky winner a brand new iPhone XS and Speck Presidio case bundle, a combined $1,120 value. Read on for more details and enter now for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
giveaway enter to win a new apple watch series 4 and casetify strap bundle lifestyle feature
Giveaways

Giveaway: Enter to win a new Apple Watch Series 4 and Casetify strap bundle

The Apple Watch Series 4 refines everything that we love about this smartwatch. We're offering a lucky reader a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 4 and Casetify strap bundle -- a $700 value -- totally free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
chrome industries bag wallet and jacket giveaway pre bf feature
Giveaways

Enter to win a $445 mini travel bundle from Chrome Industries

Fall is here, and now's the perfect time to grab some new stuff to help you survive the cooler, wetter weather. Chrome Industries makes urban clothing and bags, and we're giving one reader a chance to win up to $445 worth of gear.
Posted By Lucas Coll
star wars columbia parka giveaway jacket norwegian unit feat
Giveaways

Enter our giveaway to get a free, limited-edition Star Wars-inspired parka

It's giveaway time! This week we're giving away a limited-edition Star Wars Empire Crew Parka. The jacket is an exact replica of what Lucas and his team wore while filming on the Hardangerjokulen Glacier in Norway back in 1979.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
body glove dynamo stand up paddleboard giveaway signature isup header
Giveaways

Surf’s up: Enter to win a free Body Glove Dynamo stand-up paddleboard

We're giving one lucky reader the opportunity to score a Body Glove Dynamo inflatable stand-up paddleboard (a $999 value) totally free. This contest starts on December 11 with the winner to be announced on Digital Trends Live next week, so…
Posted By Lucas Coll