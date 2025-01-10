 Skip to main content
How you can win a 55-inch Sansui OLED TV and a PlayStation 5 Slim

By
Sansui 55-inch OLED TV
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

Is a major upgrade to your home theater and gaming setup on your New Year’s wish list? Does that clash with your other New Year’s resolution to save money? Keep reading for a great opportunity to cross both off your list. The best part: Everything in this giveaway has been reviewed (and praised) by Digital Trends reviewers.

From January 10 to February 6, you can enter to win both a Sansui S55VOUG 55-inch OLED TV and a PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition. That’s everything you need to start the new year with a next-gen gaming setup. Good luck!

How to enter

To enter for a chance to win the Samsung S55VOUG OLED TV and a PlayStation 5 Slim, fill out the form below:

Enter here to win the 55in Sansui OLED TV and PS5

55-inch Sansui OLED TV: Vibrant colors in a frameless design

Sansui 55-inch OLED TV
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

Sansui surprised us with new OLED TVs in 2024. Among the new sizes is this 55-inch Sansui S55VOUG OLED. Let’s get one selling point out of the way: This TV made our best OLED TVs of 2024 list as the best affordable option. It comes in at only $900 new, a shockingly affordable price for a 55-inch OLED TV. While harping on the affordability of this TV might be redundant in a post about a giveaway, we just have to state how much it impressed us for the price.

It comes with Google TV for its smart features, which is one of our favorite options. The remote is nice and slim and has a microphone for communication with Google Assistant. Setup is simple and the build is solid. Small details like a metal baseplate are nice additions you wouldn’t expect for this price.

The display also holds up. It gets great contrast, as you’d expect from an OLED, and motion is crisp. In fact, it uses the same WOLED panels that LG’s B-Series TVs use. It’s 4K, naturally, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It handles HDR well and has VRR and ALLM support for gaming. When testing it, we did notice a bit more input lag than we’d like to see.

While affordability is the Sansui S55VOUG’s biggest selling point, it’s a solid TV in its own right. We wouldn’t recommend it if price was its only asset.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: Disc Edition, but keep it thin

The PlayStation 5 Slim console and a wireless controller against a white background.
Sony

The days of struggling to find a PlayStation 5 are over, thankfully, but that doesn’t mean you want to spend $500 on one. Not to say it isn’t worth it — we gave the PS5 Slim a 9 out of 10 rating in our recent review. In fact, even though the PS5 Pro was recently released, our gaming editor, Giovanni Colantonio, has remarked that he’s found himself sticking with the standard PS5 Slim over the PS5 Pro for all but the most demanding games. Don’t write this console off just because it’s not the cutting edge of gaming anymore.

On release, the PlayStation 5 blew expectations out of the water. Load times are faster than ever, especially on PS4 titles that have been rereleased for the PS5, such as Sony’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales. It’s surprisingly customizable, with the ability to add your own SSD for expanded memory — a necessity in the era of 100GB games. And despite memes to the contrary, the exclusives are notable and worth your time.

A standout for the PS5 is the haptic feedback controller. The vibrations are more accurate than ever, and resistance in the triggers adjusts based on your gameplay. Sony’s free launch exclusive, Astro’s Playroom, made heavy use of the new controller features, and it was a resounding success. It’s full-length follow-up, Astro Bot, also got stellar reviews.

If you haven’t stepped into the current generation of console gaming, the PS5 Slim Disc Edition is worth your time. Check it out for yourself, and don’t forget to enter the giveaway above.

