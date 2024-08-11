 Skip to main content
Let’s get this party started: Enter to win a 65-inch or 75-inch TCL smart TV

By

It’s party time. What are we celebrating? Well, it’s the first anniversary of our beloved YouTube series You Asked. Thanks to you, our community, the series has continued to thrive, so we wanted to give back by giving everyone a chance to enter to win a TCL smart TV. Yes, that’s right, one lucky winner will be able to choose between a 65-inch TCL QM8 smart TV or a 75-inch TCL QM7 smart TV. Both have a similar price of about $2,000, with the biggest difference being the size, of course.

Nevertheless, now’s your chance to enter. Just keep reading for more details and be sure to check out our You Asked series with Caleb Denison if you haven’t already.

What is You Asked?

Celebrating 1 Year of You Asked | A Look Back & Special Giveaway!

Why are bigger TVs so much more expensive? Are TVs too bright? Do you really need a Blu-Ray player? All of these questions and more are answered in You Asked. It’s a series where we take popular questions from the community and dissect them, helping everyone get to the bottom of the conundrum. More importantly, it’s all about educating our audience and community on tech-related topics to make sure you’re not only getting the most bang for your buck but also having a truly enjoyable experience with whatever devices you’re using.

If you haven’t watched it yet, seriously, you should check it out. Every video is an eye-opening experience jam-packed with useful information you won’t find anywhere else.

What TCL smart TVs can I win?

TCL 65QM851G
TCL
  • 65-inch TCL Q Class 4K UHD HDR QD-Mini LED smart Google TV —
  • 75-inch TCL Q Class 4K UHD HDR QD-Mini LED smart Google TV —

Both TVs have similar features, since they use the same technologies and designs, with the exception being the screen size. They’re powered by the Google TV smart platform and work with Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit. More importantly, they feature a QLED Ultra, Quantum Dot Technology, panel with a high-brightness LED backlight. That makes the screen bright, vibrant, and gorgeous, made even better by the 120Hz panel refresh rate and 144Hz variable refresh rate for smooth motion, even while gaming. More features include an IMAX Enhanced certification, Dolby Atmos audio, DTS Virtual:X support, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, WiFi 5, and more.

How do I enter the TCL smart TV giveaway?

It’s easy! Just follow the instructions below, and you’ll be entered into the giveaway. Bear in mind, that the giveaway period starts August 11, 2024, and ends September 8, 2024. You’ll have until then to enter.

Good luck everyone!

Please be advised that although you’ll be able to enter the giveaway here, TCL is handling the product shipment to the winner. This giveaway is only available to U.S. residents.

TCL smart TV giveaway
