Even's custom-tuned H2 headphones are like glasses for your ears

Why do we have prescription lenses for our eyes, but not for our ears?

This is the question that prompted Danny Aranson to found Even Headphones, a company focused on creating a personalized listening experience. Because not all ears are made equal (and because hearing, like eyesight, changes drastically over time), the Even team built the EarPrint system, which analyzes the wearer’s hearing to create a unique equalizer based upon each ear’s response to tones of differing volumes and frequencies.

Today marks the launch of the H2 – the second iteration of Even’s flagship line (following the H1, naturally). The company kindly sent us a sample pair of the headphones, which we took for a spin. Are EarPrint and the headphones the tech comes in a game changer? Read on to find out.

A dashing design

The H2 emerge from their black-and-yellow packaging in style, tucked within a hard carrying case bearing Even’s cool, symmetrical logo. The headphones themselves are handsome, featuring genuine walnut wood-grain finish opposite sweat-resistant black faux leather and brushed chrome accenting.







All four buttons – play/pause, volume up/down, and the Even button, which controls power and EarPrint activation – are located on the right cup, which is also home to a 3.5mm jack. If the H2 run out of juice, you can just attach the included cable and keep listening (though the EarPrint won’t work). The left cup is where you’ll plug in the Micro USB charging cable.

A sound for every ear

To get a better idea of the philosophy behind the H2, Digital Trends spoke with Aranson at length. “The most important musical instrument you have is your hearing,” he said, “People’s hearing is unique and asymmetrical… not a ‘one size fits all’ proposition.”

To find that perfect fit, the H2’s EarPrint system runs an audio diagnostic test of sorts – an “audiogram” –which uses a proprietary algorithm to figure out which frequencies your ears hear best, then tailor playback accordingly.

The H2 sound pretty great with EarPrint disabled, but they sound really great after turning it on.

After charging up your cans, you’ll want to set up your EarPrint before pairing the H2 to your preferred device. It’s vital that you find a quiet space for this step, and you’ll want to make sure the headphones fit as snugly as possible to eliminate outside noise.

Double tapping the Even button will initiate EarPrint, at which point a friendly female voice named Sarah will guide you through the process, which is quite simple. She’ll play a series of musical compositions – eight in your left ear, then the same eight in your right – which represent a variety of frequencies between 125hZ and 14kHz.

All you need to do is press the Even button as soon as you hear music playing. Sixteen button presses (and several verbal encouragements from Sarah) later, your EarPrint is all set up. Once you’ve paired the H2 (“Yes!” says Sarah) and begun listening, one tap of the Even button will activate or deactivate EarPrint, so it’s easy to hear the difference.

And the difference is remarkable. The H2 sound pretty great with EarPrint disabled, but they sound really great after turning it on. Whether we were jamming to the Arctic Monkeys’ guitar-driven Do I Wanna Know or more poppy club tracks like Chromeo’s Jealous, the headphones’ sound signature became decidedly richer and deeper, improving bass response and expertly tuning effects for both ears.

Even Headphones H2 Compared To

The H2’s 40-millimeter beryllium drivers work hard to balance powerful bass with clear, bright treble, and even cranking up the volume doesn’t seem to diminish sound quality or strain the headphones.

It’s not just music that sounds better, either; podcasts, movies, and video games all sound better with EarPrint enabled, because the headphones are filtering out all the frequencies outside of the audible range while enhancing the frequencies you can hear. In addition, digital equalizers will work on top of EarPrint, so you can customize your listening experience even further.

The headphones feel durable, and they’re comfortable, especially for on-ear monitors. The H1 were worn over the ear, and the shift is accompanied by a slight downgrade in noise isolation, but Aranson assures us that the change was made in response to customer feedback. In our experience, the H2 sound good in an office environment, though we haven’t yet had a chance to take them on the road.

Even promises 20 hours of battery life for the H2 on a single one-hour charge. We haven’t been able to spend enough time to test this, but if it’s accurate, that would be a major plus. We’ll update this report in a few days with our findings.

An app that’s actually useful

Lots of headphones and speakers are accompanied by dedicated mobile apps these days, and often these apps feel tacked on, without much real purpose. The EVEN EarPrint app – for iOS and Android — is not one of those apps.

Open the app, and – assuming you’re paired, and the H2 are turned on – you’ll see a graph of sorts, comprised of a series of concentric circles and dotted with little yellow markers meant to represent different audio frequencies.

Tap on one of the markers, and you’ll be presented with a quick explanation of that frequency, complete with examples of instruments which create sound in that frequency. This is a really cool feature for non-audiophiles who want to know a bit more about the EarPrint’s function.

The app also offers the ability to switch between different EarPrints almost instantaneously, which is extremely useful. Want to set different EQs for the bus and for the office? Easy enough. Want to set one for yourself and one for your grandpa? Done. Switching between EarPrints is a great way to illustrate how differently people hear – even from one ear to the next.

EarPrint is bigger than Even

It’s clear that building EarPrint was a labor of love for Danny and the rest of the Even team, including co-founder Ofer Raz. “The median age of audiophiles is over 50,” mused Aranson. “Those people deserve and expect better than cookie-cutter audio.” Most people don’t begin wearing hearing aids until their late 60s or 70s, well past the point at which hearing loss begins to occur.

Aranson believes the price of these devices and the stigma attached to hearing loss is a problem. He wants to spark a wider conversation about the importance of tailored audio and to help music lovers see the importance of treating your ears with care.

A key piece of Even’s vision for the future is the adaptability of EarPrint. Although Even only manufactures headphones, he sees potential for EarPrint to make its way into more devices, from speakers to car stereos. Aranson preferred not to discuss particulars, but he alluded to possible partnerships between Even and other big industry names, and promised that news would arrive by the end of 2017. Stay tuned to Even’s blog for updates.

The H2 are available today via Even’s website. They cost $299.