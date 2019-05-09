Digital Trends
Headphone Reviews

Jabra Elite 85H Review

Jabra's new noise-cancelers last longer, sound better, and cost less than Bose

1 of 11
Jabra Elite 85H vs Bose QC35ii vs Sony WH-1000Xm3
Jabra Elite 85h Review
Jabra Elite 85h Review
Jabra Elite 85h Review
Jabra Elite 85h Review
Jabra Elite 85h Review
Jabra Elite 85h Review
Jabra Elite 85h Review
Jabra Elite 85h Review
Jabra Elite 85h Review
Jabra Elite 85h Review
DT Recommended Product
The Jabra Elite 85H are fantastic go-anywhere, do-anything headphones
The Jabra Elite 85H are fantastic go-anywhere, do-anything headphones
The Jabra Elite 85H are fantastic go-anywhere, do-anything headphones

Highs

  • Class-leading battery life
  • Feature-packed app
  • Clear, focused sound
  • Comfortable

Lows

  • No power button
  • No aptX or LDAC
Parker Hall
By

With excellent products like their most recent QC35 II and WH1000xM3 models, Bose and Sony have had a stranglehold on the premium noise-canceling headphone world for a few years now. But that’s not to say other companies aren’t nipping at their heels with compelling products of their own.

The latest contender to enter our testing ring is from one of our favorite modern headphone brands: Jabra. Representing the first entry in over-ear headphones for the brand, the Elite 85H sport class-leading battery life, excellent noise-canceling, and crystal-clear wireless sound, all for $50 less than the competition from Sony and Bose. The result is another big win for Jabra’s growing headphone lineup.

Out of the box

Even in a market segment where the vast majority of options are understated, the Elite 85H stand out for their streamlined design. Thanks to a matte fabric coating on the black headband and exterior of each earcup, the headphones don’t even reflect the light. In fact, the only distinguishing bit of branding is a dark grey Jabra logo on the bottom of the headband. Needless to say, if you’re a fan of incognito listening, these are just the ticket.

Comfort was clearly paramount to the design team, resulting in thick memory foam earcups and a soft headband that all but guarantee lengthy listening times without any noticeable aches or pains.

The included controls, which are embedded below the fabric on the outside of the right earcup, help complete the clean design. A subtle indentation indicates the play/pause button in the middle of the earcup, and two raised bumps on the top and bottom of the indent indicate volume controls.

The Jabra Elite 85H crushes its more-expensive competitors on battery life.

There are also two small buttons on the bottom of the right and left side, the left one allows you to turn on the company’s “HearThrough” technology, which pipes in ambient sound and also allows you to turn noise canceling on and off. The right button lets you access your voice assistant or mute the microphone.

Accessories include a solid black hard case, a 3.5 mm cable for wired listening, as well as a USB-C cable to for charging, so you won’t have to worry about damaging them when stuffing them in your carry-on or backpack during a commute.

Features and design

The Elite 85H have many of the same features boasted by the more expensive Sony and Bose models, but one place where they clearly crush their competitors is battery life. The new Jabra model offers a class-leading 36 hours (!) of juice with noise canceling engaged, a whopping 6 hours more than the 30 hours offered by the Sony WH1000xM3, and over ten hours longer than the Bose QC35 II. Their quick-charging function will also net you 5 hours of listening time on a 15-minute charge.

Jabra Elite 85h Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The other feature we love is that the Elite 85H are both dust and water resistant (though Jabra doesn’t list a specific IP rating), with the company even going so far as to warranty the headphones for two years against both substances. This means those (like us) who live in rainier climates like the Pacific Northwest get peace of mind out of the box.

In terms of musical customization, the Jabra Sound+ app offers many of the same features we love about Sony’s WH1000xM3. You can change the equalization settings, adjust noise-canceling, and even tell the headphones to adjust noise-canceling based on responses to your environment. Sitting in a busy plane terminal? It’ll pipe through a bit of sound from the outside world so you can hear announcements. Sitting on a loud plane? It’ll set your noise cancellation to maximum.

It’s worth noting that while we think this tech has lots of potential down the line — and Jabra will likely continue to improve it with firmware updates — we typically just left the noise-canceling on unless we otherwise needed to have it off as we didn’t always agree with its decisions. In our open-floorplan office, for instance, the system reduced noise canceling and pumped in sound — the exact opposite of what we wanted. No problem, though, we just selected the manual setting in the app and it was off to the races.

Jabra appears to have put a lot of energy into making sure these headphones accurately reproduce all elements of the frequency spectrum.

Another feature Jabra borrows from Sony and others is a sensor system inside the earcups that automatically pauses/plays when you take off or put on the headphones – a nice touch.

Pairing is equally intuitive. The Elite 85H’s Bluetooth 5.0 chipset makes them among the fastest to connect of any wireless models we’ve ever tested. Turn them on, and they are ready to play music almost instantly.

That brings us to the weirdest thing about the Elite 85H: There isn’t a power button. In order to power the headphones off, you must lay them flat with the earcups turned all the way down towards the surface you lay them on. To turn them on, you just pick them up and place them on your head as normal. It’s an odd feature and can be very annoying when you don’t lay down the headphones right and they remain on. Next time, we’ll take a button.

Jabra Elite 85h Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Another feature inexplicably missing from this $300 pair of headphones? Support for aptX or LDAC — the two highest quality Bluetooth codecs. That’s an oversight for wireless headphones at this price, but luckily, we were still impressed with their sound quality.

Sound performance

Even without aptX or LDAC, the Elite 85H feature a very open and inviting soundstage, tending towards a warmer overall representation of our favorite music than either the Bose or Sony models.

Where Bose tends to boost the bass and lean on the treble, Jabra appears to have put a lot of energy into making sure these headphones accurately reproduce all elements of the frequency spectrum. They also offer an impressive amount of clarity in the midrange, even when there is a lot of information to deal with.

The Elite 85H is among the best sounding noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now.

Listening to the latest offerings from Vampire Weekend and Big Thief, the headphones did well to create separation between each guitar, synth, or other layer in the middle of the sound, joined by dynamic (but not overly rumbly) bass, and relatively crisp upper frequencies.

We say relatively crisp because, when compared side-by-side with the Sony WH1000xM3 (among the best sounding Bluetooth headphones you can buy), the Sony model offered an airier top end, giving acoustic instruments a bit more room to breathe in the musical space.

In terms of listening experience, we’d put the Elite 85H square between the Bose and Sony models, making them easily among the best sounding noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now.

Noise cancellation

Speaking of noise canceling, the Jabra Elite 85H employ four onboard microphones to remove unwanted background noise, offering performance that is almost as good as what’s offered by the class-leading Sony and Bose models.

Both the Sony and Bose headphones do a slightly better job dealing with HVAC and conversational noise, but we were actually very impressed with the way the Jabra removed the sounds of mechanical keyboards and other, more percussive sounds. Sony and Bose have the upper hand overall, but the Elite 85H are no slouch.

Warranty information

Jabra’s two-year warranty covers water and dust damage, as well as defects in materials or workmanship.

Our Take

The Jabra Elite 85H are a great pair of noise-canceling headphones that compete with the best on the market.

Is there a better alternative?

At $300, we’ve yet to hear a pair of headphones that goes head-to-head this effectively with the flagship models from Sony and Bose. With better battery life, a comfortable design, and great features (save that lack of a power button), the Elite 85H do well to stack up with their pricier peers. If you’re looking to save a bit more money, you could look at the Panasonc RP-HD605N, which sound similar thanks to aptX and LDAC support, but have shorter battery life and lack the app-based features of the Jabra model.

How long will it last?

Jabra has a history of making great products, and the Elite 85H should be no different. With built-in dust and waterproofing, we expect them to last for years of steady use.

Should you buy it?

Yes. If you are looking for a pair of great noise-canceling headphones and want to save $50 over the top of the class, Jabra’s Elite 85H are a great way to get nearly the same functionality, plus better battery life, at a bargain.

powerbeats pro review feat
Product Review

Forget the new Airpods. Powerbeats Pro are the wireless headphones to get

Beats’ first true wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro, borrow technology from Apple to create a compelling pair of waterproof earbuds with nine hours of battery life.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Master & Dynamic MW65
Home Theater

Master and Dynamic finally jumps on the noise-canceling headphones bandwagon

Master and Dynamic has launched its first noise-canceling headphones, the $499 MW65. With a similar design to previous models, the MW65 features Google Assistant built-in, and an impressive 24-hour battery life.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit concept
Cars

This 797-HP Dodge Durango Police SUV is a speeder’s worst nightmare

Dodge stuffed a 797-horsepower Hemi V8 into a Durango Pursuit police SUV. The monster cop car was built for One Lap of America, where entrants drive around to a series of racetracks to compete head-to-head.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (May 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for when buying an LED TV, and what's next for TV technology.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Kris Wouk
lg 55 inch 4k smart tv deal walmart
Home Theater

The 43-inch LG 4K Smart TV gets a huge price cut at Walmart

Searching for a new TV so you can watch all your favorite shows in 4K? You're in luck — Walmart has wiped $230 off the shelf price of one of LG's most reliable 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Home Theater

Step aside set-top boxes, the best streaming sticks are tiny, just as powerful

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere Plus, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one belongs in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
how to connect chromecast hotel tv best streaming devices 2
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Prime Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

HDMI ARC and eARC: What they are, and how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC, as well as the next-generation technology, eARC.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

Here's a handy guide to mirroring your favorite devices to your TV screen

A vast arsenal of devices exists to allow sending anything on your mobile device (or PC) to your TV. Our in-depth guide shows you how to mirror content from your smartphone or tablet to the big screen.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
android tv google photos bug
Home Theater

Google is making it easier to add streaming video services to Android TV

With competition heating up between smart TV platforms from Amazon, Roku, and Apple, Google is helping Android TV users get more from the platform. It's going to reduce the number of steps needed to add new streaming video apps.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Bose SoundTouch 300 review on stand
Deals

The Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar is $200 off on Amazon right now

The Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar is one of our top soundbar choices for 2019, especially for its sleek overall design. And now, you can pick up this great soundbar for $200 off retail for a limited time.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Computer Music
Music

Bolster your HD music catalog with the best high-res audio sites

Music connoisseurs relish HD audio, but scouring the web for all the best streaming and downloading sites can be a pain. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Check out our list, and let the high-resolution good times roll.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen