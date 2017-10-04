Adore smart scale claims to use A.I. to give you a better sense of your body

Why it matters to you The Adore will tell you much more than your weight -- this artificially intelligent scale gives you a complete sense of your health.

Your body is much more than your weight, so your scale should provide a lot more information than pounds. Luckily, the team behind the Adore agrees, and has created an artificially intelligent scale that promises to provide a holistic view of how your body is performing at any given time. With the Adore Sense scale, you’ll be able to monitor nine vital signs, including visceral fat, muscle mass, BMI, bone density, and body water.

Together with the companion Dynosense app, the Adore will help you optimize your progress toward your own unique ideals, giving tips on when you ought to take in more liquid, what your optimal workout times may be, and more. The Adore itself features a custom-developed algorithm that conducts real-time assessments of data inputs, and thanks to its cloud integrations, can send this information straight to your smartphone so you can take action.

Users can input their goals directly into the Dynosense app, and the AI component of the scale promises to combine these goals and users’ unique profiles into a series of easy-to-follow steps, including training plans, diet recommendations, and more. And thanks to the broader health community connected through the app, you’ll always have access to friends, experts, and a support system. The scale is also quite easy on the eyes, featuring slick edges, a bright screen display, and a slim, innocuous design.

“With Adore, we offer comprehensive analysis of the body composition,” said Saeed Azimi, CEO of Adore. “With this product we offer education and understanding what it means to have improved body balance and how to achieve it.”