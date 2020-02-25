We all need a break from the daily grind of our lives, and when the spa isn’t an option, a percussion massage gun is a perfect solution. Anyone dealing with sore muscles or back and shoulder pain can benefit from using a percussion massager to get rid of tension knots. A great percussion massage gun reduces tension, increases blood flow, breaks up scar tissue, speeds up rehab and more.

For athletes, percussion massage guns are an optimal solution for a speedy recovery and reduced muscle tension. With percussion massage guns coming in many shapes and forms, choosing the right one may cause some tension, so we’ve gone ahead and compiled this list of the best percussion massage guns in the market, so you can let go of that pain and focus on your rest and recovery.

So whether you’re trying to help speed up your recovery time after an intense workout, just want to help loosen up some of those tight areas, we researched dozens of options and read through numerous customer reviews and ratings, and our choice for the best percussion massage gun is the TimTam Power Massager.

Best Overall: TimTam Power Massager

The TimTam Power Massager is the go-to recovery device for professional athletes, trainers, coaches, and physical therapists worldwide. Old or young, in pain or improving performance — this percussion massager will bring recovery for all your needs. This percussion massager packs a punch by delivering percussions at a max rate of 2,500 per minute and uses its power to deliver a smoother therapy experience. The TimTam Power Massager can alleviate your soreness in minutes, just apply to any area on the body for instant all-natural relief. Its swappable battery and pocket charger make it easily chargeable and ideal for on-the-go use. This percussion massager features an easy on/off trigger for maximum versatility while in use. TimTam was created by former two-division UFC champion and MMA legend George St-Pierre and CrossFit coach Kelly Starrett who both have first-hand experience with peak performance and the significance of recovery.

This percussion massager is good for athletes, fast recovery, deep tissue relief, and on-the-go use.

Best value: Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

The Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion massager provides all-around and targeted muscle relief, even deep down, from speed healing to fitness recovery or even just for active lifestyles. Its deep muscle massager head smoothly thumps your muscles and creates a relaxing all-over massage that is perfect for your entire body. Its four-finger flex massager head will softly massage your neck with finger-like nodes that will replicate the feeling of a massage from an actual human. The acupoint massage head targets deep into the tissue of your back. The acupoint massage head is great for pinpointing concentrated areas of tension. Its flat disc massage head provides deep muscle massages for large surface areas, like the back.

This massager contains variable power that allows you to choose between light to deep penetrating massage. This percussion massager comes with a 9-foot power cord that delivers constant massage power to your muscles.

This percussion massager is good for fitness recovery, muscle relief, and plugged in use.

Best Quiet: Hypervolt Plus

The Hypervolt Plus is a cordless state-of-the-art percussion massage device that helps relax sore and stiff muscles to improve mobility. With the Hypervolt Plus, muscle relief doesn’t have to be loud. This massage gun lives up to phrase “silent but deadly” with its silent yet powerful high-torque motor. This percussion massager provides effective relief for sore, stiff muscles, and for faster post-exercise recovery. Hyperice’s QuietGlide technology and 90-watt high-torque motor together deliver everything you could possibly want in a massage gun: A calming, pain-relieving experience. This Hypervolt Plus percussion massage device comes with multiple applicator attachments for optimal pressure on various target muscle groups. This percussion massager boast up to 2.5 hours of use per charge and comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The Hypervolt Plus has five-speed/power settings, which makes it a saint for soreness and pain.

This percussion massager is good for fitness recovery, muscle relief, and on the go use.

Best all in one: TimTam PowerMassager Pro

The PowerMassager PRO is an ultra-sophisticated therapy device taking modern recovery to the next level of recovery performance. For an optimal recovery experience, the PRO has three preset deep tissue levels and a total of five massage modes. The PowerMassager Pro features an automatic heated tip that delivers heat at the optimal temperature for targeted, deep tissue relief. This muscle recovery gun has three deep tissue speeds delivering up to 2,800 strokes per minute. With two times the battery life for improved performance, you can enjoy for up to one hour of continuous use. Lightweight and portable, this cordless massager features a quiet brushless motor that allows for quieter recovery in public, at home, the gym, office, or even an airplane with 50% less noise (just 10 dB on the lowest speed). Featuring a one-touch trigger and 175-degree articulating arm with 30mm stroke length, this percussive massager is designed for 100% self-use. The TimTam PowerMassager Pro also comes with some wonderful attachments, including an auto-heating tip and a vibration attachment that increases the intensity of the vibration mechanism to add another level of depth to your massage. Its auto-heated tip has an LED screen display and a temperature sensor so you can gauge the heat, which can go as high as 99.5-degrees Fahrenheit.

This percussion massager is good for athletes, fast recovery, deep tissue relief, and on the go use.

Premium Option: Theragun G3PRO

The Theragun G3PRO provides you with the most advanced deep tissue massage device to effectively relieve muscle tension, soreness, and pain. Backed by 10-plus years of research and development. Its ultra-comfortable ergonomic Theragun Triangle handle helps treat hard-to-reach areas like your lower back more comfortably than other massagers. With supreme attention to detail, this massager is designed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology engineers to decrease overall sound without compromising the power of its industrial-grade motor. The Theragun G3PRO features an adjustable arm with four angled arm positions, two scientifically tested speeds, six pro-designed attachments and swappable rechargeable batteries for continuous use. This massager was built to last with its superior build and quality like nothing else on the market, it’s backed by an industry-leading two-year limited warranty. This massager is perfect for post-workout myofascial release, especially on hard-to-reach areas, the G3PRO’s 60 pounds of force helps to release knots, cramps, and spasms. The G3PRO is a natural way to optimize your health, you can use the G3PRO to stimulate blood flow and activate your body for more energy and the edge you need to conquer the day. This percussion massager also comes with two swappable batteries for continuous use. The G3PRO’s Lithium-ion batteries are swappable for around-the-clock use, so you can take your professional treatment anywhere, whether you’re at a training session, gym, or off the grid.

If you’re willing to pay more for a premium top of the line percussion massager that is intricately designed, loaded with features, and backed by science the Theragun G3PRO is perfect for you.

This percussion massager is good for deep tissue massages, relieving muscle tension, speeding up recovery time, athletes, on the go use.

How to choose a massage gun

What are massage guns good for? Massage guns with heat help to increase blood flow and help to loosen and relax tight muscle fibers and muscle knots while the percussive massage heads dig into the deep layers of your muscles.

Do percussion massagers really work? In short, yes. A great percussion massage gun reduces tension, increases blood flow, breaks up scar tissue, speeds up rehab, and more. For athletes, percussion massage guns are an optimal solution for a speedy recovery and reduced muscle tension

Is a massage gun worth it? If you’re looking to shorten your recovery time after training sessions or loosen up some tight muscles, massage guns are definitely worth it. If the price is a concern for you and a $400 to $600 massage gun isn’t in your financial future, not to worry — the less expensive ones could be a good investment, too.

Does Theragun break up scar tissue? The TheraGun helps increases blood and lymphatic flow, break up scar tissue, activate muscles and reset the nervous system.

Are vibrating massagers good for muscles? Vibration is effective in helping to improve flexibility and explosive power. Vibration therapy improves muscular strength, power development, kinesthetic awareness, while decreasing muscle soreness, and increasing blood flow under the skin.

Do massage guns help recovery? Massage guns are primarily thought of as “recovery” tools in today’s fitness culture, but you can also use them as a warmup tool. In fact, you can use them as a substitution for a foam roller.

What should I look for in a massage gun? Some of the important points to take note of when getting a massage gun: Noise/sound level, battery life, attachment heads, weight, design, warranty, and included extras.

Are Theraguns good? The Theragun, and other devices like it, use a tactic called percussive therapy to treat muscle soreness in everyone from professional athletes to weekend warriors.

Does vibration break up scar tissue? After muscle injury or overuse, scar tissue forms in the body. This causes the tissue to become brittle and constrictive, sequestering nerves, limiting flexibility, reducing the range of motion, and causing pain. When activated by vibration waves at an optimal frequency of 170 Hz, the scar tissue begins to break up.

Do massage guns help? Massage guns are typically used to ease tight muscles and temporarily increase circulation, they can be most beneficial immediately before a workout. Massage guns are great at increasing blood flow to local muscle tissues.

How often should you use a massage gun? Treat yourself two to three times per day. Prior to workouts or physical activity, you can use your massage for up to 30 seconds to “wake up” your muscles.

What are the benefits of vibration massage? Vibration massages can increase bone density, increase muscle mass, improve circulation, reduce joint pain, reduce back pain, alleviate stress, and even boost metabolism.

Does vibration help tight muscles? Vibration therapy can provide noticeable benefits for your spine and joints. A few minutes on a vibration platform can relieve chronic pain, allow tense muscles to relax, and calm nerves that are irritated due to compression. The powerful vibrations work on tendons, ligaments, muscles, and discs all at the same time.

Is vibration good for your feet? Current research into the benefits of whole-body vibration has shown that vibrating the foot, or plantar, area of the body, has measurable effects on overall good health, including increased circulation and bone density.

