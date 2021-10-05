  1. Health & Fitness

Capti smart bike ditches indoor biking boredom with games and realistic terrain

By

With the colder months just around the corner, the last thing you want to do is go on a long bike ride — especially if you don’t have proper gear. For many people, riding a bike is their preferred form of cardio. The Capti Smart Bike lets you ride indoors, without having to brave the elements, but also without having to sacrifice the experience of varying terrain. Thanks to its Smart Ride technology, which features with dynamic steering and adaptive resistance, the Capti Smart Bike shifts between the feel of a road bike to a locked studio bike.

Capti monitors the ride and reacts 50 times per second, creating one of the most immersive riding experiences of any smart bike yet. It also features a large display that helps capture the feeling of being out on the road, even if you’re in the comfort of your home. Think of it like one of those roller coaster simulators found at arcades: Not exactly the real thing, but pretty close.

Capti utilizes the Unreal Engine to display more than 50 different high-definition video game levels that users can ride through. These levels include more than 20,000 feet of elevation and more than 350 miles of road to cover. It’s not just riding, though; Capti allows users to take part in HIIT (high-intensity interval training) games, heart rate training, studio cycling classes, and more.

The levels aren’t just tracks, either. You can play coin-capturing games or simply ride through snowcapped mountains. You can even explore courses where you’re trying to catch dragons in a pedal-powered cart. You provide the pedaling, Capti provides the dragons. The immersive content makes riding fun while still pushing your physical limits. There are community features that allow you to compete against other riders, as well as yourself. You can race your own pacer or the ghosts of your friends.

The Capti is available now for an introductory price of $2,495. Once it ships in December, it will increase to the normal retail price of $3,495. It also requires a monthly subscription of $34 to access many of the additional features, but the good news is that one subscription covers the entire family. Up to 10 people can have accounts all covered under a single subscription.

