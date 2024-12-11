 Skip to main content
This is the ultimate men’s shaving gift: Manscaped Chairman Pro Package

Manscaped Chairman Pro Package -- the ultimate shaving gift
A problem with picking out a grooming or shaving gift, in particular, is that at least most of the time, there’s extra equipment and gear you need. For example, if you pick out a great electric razor, you’re missing the shaving gel, aftershave, and extras. No, there’s no rulebook saying you have to buy all of that at once and gift it to someone — but it’s still a great gesture. If you’re interested in the ultimate men’s shaving gift, or really a great shaving gift all around, the Manscaped Chairman Pro Package is a solid choice.

It includes the Chairman Pro electric foil shaver, Power Shave gel head and face shaving gel, Face Shave Soother aftershave serum, and a storage case to hold it all. Here’s the best part, though. Normally $190, you can grab it today for $160 — that’s 16% off or a savings of $30. Oh yeah.

Why is the Manscaped Chairman Pro Package the ultimate shaving gift?

Chairman Pro Package
Manscaped

You might be wondering, “There are a ton of shaving kits and shaving gifts out there, so why is this one the “ultimate” shaving gift?” Well, that’s true, but this one includes everything you need and then some. Allow me to explain. Most electric shavers of this caliber are expensive. The current discount puts the Chairman Pro Package at a super reasonable price point. It’s no luxury gadget, but that’s okay.

But also, what’s most relevant, is what you get in the package. The Chairman Pro electric foil shaver features an interchangeable dual-head system. You can keep your scruff tight, if you prefer to have some, without whisking it all away in one swipe. Or, if you want a full refresh with clean, smooth skin, you can do that too. The easy-glide stainless steel blades slide right over your skin with no friction. Believe me, if you’ve ever shaved with a stubborn blade before you know how uncomfortable nicks and abrasions can be.

It’s also super easy to rinse and clean when you’re all done. The Mrs. won’t be angry that there’s a ton of hair everywhere, as long as you do a good job disposing of the evidence. A five-minute quick charge gets the razor ready for a new session, anytime you need it.

In the box, you also get the Power Shave gel, Face Shave Soother aftershave serum, and a storage case. You also get the USB-C charging cable for the electric razor, which is good to know. And all of this is yours — or whoever you’re gifting it to — for just $160 today. Not a bad deal any way you slice it.

