Clorox wipes are sold out everywhere — these are the next best thing

When it comes to peace of mind amid the coronavirus, which can survive for several days on some surfaces, including your electronics or counters, disinfecting those surfaces is essential. This is, in fact, one of the CDC’s guidelines for limiting our exposure to the virus, as well as its spread. Disinfectant wipes, like Clorox wipes, are on the EPA’s continually updated list of the disinfectant products that meet its criteria for use “against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

But what do you do when every pharmacy, Walmart, and online retailer you know of, is out of Clorox wipes?

Well, you can look to Honest PPE Supply, a family-owned, Texas-based company looking to supply safe and reliable PPE, like face masks, for those needing them. The company might not have Clorox wipes, but it has its own 75% alcohol wipes, sold in packs of 40, for only $5.

These alcohol wipes can be used for disinfecting all kinds of surfaces (they’re registered with FDA, MSDS, ISO, and GMPC — and carry the CE marking that indicates alignment with the rules of health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area) and they also promise to be non-irritant and eco-friendly, and that 75% alcohol number ensures the death of 99.9% of the germs they touch.

These wipes are a good size, measuring up to Clorox’s with an 8.5-inch width by 5.5-inch length, which is the right size to clean off everything from kitchen counters and appliances, to your laptop and glass case. Worried about what to do with the chemical remnants on your hands? You don’t have to be. These are no-wash wipes; you can feel free to go about your day after their use without having to count two “Happy Birthday” songs while you wash your hands. That’s thanks to the ethanol, which makes up the alcohol content that gives these wipes their 75% number.

Honest PPE is well stocked, so you can order bulk items for the coming months and year without worry. Honest PPE has been vetted, so while your wipes might not have the familiar label of Clorox, or a similar brand, you can be sure they’ll do the job just as well, and, more importantly, will be available at the ready.

If ridding the surfaces around your home, office, and of your personal belongings is a priority, Honest PPE’s 75% alcohol wipes might be just the answer for you. Pharmacies everywhere are sold out of wipes, so why not invest in your own supply? Right now, you can get a pack of 40 Honest PPE’s 75% alcohol wipes for only $5.

