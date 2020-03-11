Whether we like it or not, we’re living in an increasingly digital world. Virtually everyone spends more time reading from a computer, phone, or tablet screen than they’d like to admit — and that’s definitely more time than is healthy for the human eye. Between the ubiquity of smartphones, PCs, and iPads today, some of the negative side effects of all that screen time have started to add up.

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all symptoms of too much exposure to harsh blue and white light. Though the obvious solution to this problem is to limit your daily screen time, that isn’t a permanent fix for the millions of people who work on a computer day in and day out. If you count yourself among this number and are looking for a way to protect yourself from harsh screen glare without having to compromise your digital lifestyle, what you need is a pair of blue light-filtering computer reading glasses, and we’ve rounded up the best ones available.

Also consider checking out our quick guide on how to remove scratches from glasses if you’re looking to breathe new life into an old pair.

Warby Parker Blue Light-Filtering Glasses — $145

If you prefer to live life in the lap of luxury, then Warby Parker offers premium custom-made glasses for every face shape, from reading glasses to shades that protect your eyes from the sun’s rays. The brand has a number of stylish and well-made frames and you can customize the lenses to your specifications when you order, including the option for polycarbonate lenses that filter harsh blue light from LED and LCD displays.

Prices for Warby Parker glasses start at $95 with the blue light-blocking lens option being a $50 add-on, meaning you can score these high-end computer glasses for $145. A bit pricey to be sure, but if you want the best, then Warby Parker is a fine option for a pair that’ll look great and probably last a lifetime.

Another very stylish option, and one a bit cheaper than the Warby Parker offerings, is Ambr Eyewear. These attractive but understated designs feature everything from classic plastic Wayfarer-style glasses to metal round and aviator-style frames, all of which feature clear (not tinted) lenses that filter out harsh blue light.

Starting at $62, the Ambr Eyewear computer glasses are definitely a bit pricier than most of our other picks but are still considerably more affordable than the high-end offerings from similar brands.

Quay Australia Blue Light Glasses — Starting at $19

Quay Australia makes all sorts of fashionable eyewear, and its line of blue light-filtering computer glasses is huge. Even the fussiest fashion enthusiast will be hard-pressed not to find something they like among Quay’s wide collection, but along with great styles both timeless and modern, these specs also boast solid construction with stainless steel hinges and scratch-resistant lenses.

Quay’s light-blocking glasses are priced around $55 on average, but there are a number of frames on sale for as low as $19.

Truvision Anti-reflective Computer Reading Glasses (2 Pack) — $30

If you’re looking to grab a pair of reading glasses for your computer, why not get a second set as a spare? That way, you can have a pair by each of your most-used screens, without having to remember to carry a pair back and forth.

These Truvision Readers may not be prescription, but their anti-reflective coating and blue-tinted lenses will help you filter out blue light and avoid computer vision syndrome without having to go to an eye doctor. If you are already suffering from Presbyopia, these computer reading glasses can also assist with blurred vision caused by too much screen time. However, if you aren’t sure whether you’re actually experiencing computer eye strain or not, you should get yourself an eye exam to see what’s up — you may very well need a prescription.

You can pick up two pairs of this computer eye-wear for just $30 on Amazon and pick up a cleaning cloth or two while you’re at it.

J+S Vision Blue Light Shield Computer Reading Glasses — $25

J+S Vision does a great job of creating high-quality reading glasses without sacrificing style. Though these spectacles have the same slight yellow tint you’d expect, your eyes don’t get overpowered by the color. They are also very comfortable to wear, so don’t be surprised if you completely forget you have them on your face.

If you’re looking for a great pair of reading glasses for your computer screen that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, you can pick up these J+S spectacles from Amazon for just $25.

CessBlu Reading Glasses for the Computer — $14

This pair of screen reading glasses comes with an anti-glare lens coating, yellow tint, and just the right amount of color. While many of the reading glasses of this type you find online will be much the same, not all of them will look this good when you wear them. Any stylish reader knows that reading in with comfortable visions is always important.

You can pick up these non-prescription readers from Amazon for $14, or take a look at these Felix Gray spectacles for even more panache.

Gamma Ray Optics Computer Glasses — $18

These yellow-tinted reading glasses not only come with everything you need to protect yourself from digital devices, they also feature an ergonomic memory flex frame. You can choose between different levels of lens magnification, depending on what you need to combat blue light specific vision problems and eye fatigue. The yellowish coating on each lens protects the eyes, providing for more comfortable reading on the computer. If you’re someone who does a lot of their reading online, aka a “computer reader”, these reading glasses are a great way to avoid getting too tired.

You can pick up these anti-fatigue over-the-counter spectacles for just $18 on Amazon, so it won’t strain your wallet too bad. The yellow tint will make you look awesome, don’t doubt that for a second.

Eyekeeper Vintage Ready-Made Reading Glasses — $8

These vintage spectacles come with all of the UV, glare, and blue light protection you’d expect from any standard pair of computer glasses. However, they also look like they are straight out of the 1970s. Lucky for you, the ’70s are totally back in style. With multiple levels of magnification, these glasses are great for reading on the computer, reading on our phone, and for just about every other type of reader out there.

You can pick up these vintage anti-glare glasses for as low as $8 on Amazon, just make sure you check the magnification on them before you do.

Trust Optics Video Gaming Glasses — $18

A lot of these eyeglass companies tend to focus on the harmful blue light emitted from computers, so it’s easy to forget that any LED screen can cause eye strain and blurred vision. These gaming glasses will protect your eyes during those seemingly endless gaming sessions. They can also be used for reading if you find yourself in front of a computer screen trying to read an article.

You can pick up these awesome gaming glasses for just $18 with this offer, and know that each eye is being protected while you game.

CessBlu Metal Frame Computer Reading Glasses — $13

If you’re an avid reader, you’re probably looking for something that helps you look the part. The partially rimless thinner metal frames on this particular set of computer reading glasses are perfect for proper protection against digital eye strain. Plus, they make you look like you’re an expert doing expert things. Short of having a monocle or an eyeglass, wearing these to do all of your reading is one of the best ways to look like you know what you’re about.

You can pick up these computer eyeglasses for just $13 on Amazon.

Cyxus Anti Blue computer glasses — $13

While these Cyxus computer glasses may seem just like any of the others on this list, there is one fundamental difference — a lifetime warranty. Obviously, you can’t accidentally sit on them and expect them to repair your spectacles for free, but they will help you out with any damage that isn’t man-made. If you’re looking for some reading glasses with a decent return policy, these are the specs for you.

You can pick up the Cyxus blue light glasses for the price of $20 on Amazon. Can’t you just imagine sitting in front of a computer with these round spectacles?

Readers.com Computer Reading Glasses — Starting at $14

Since a lot of these blue light blocking glasses all pretty much accomplish the same thing for computer users, the real struggle is finding a style that suits the wearer. Readers.com has a great selection of multifocal, fully magnified, and progressive lenses to choose from — all at a reasonable price. On top of that, each set of reading spectacles has multiple colors and styles to choose from, so you should be able to find exactly what you want. None of these reading options are prescription glasses, of course.

Didn’t see anything you like? That’s probably because you need to get yourself some of these reader glasses to help you out.

In all seriousness, though, if you’re looking for something a little bit more you, take a look at the eyewear from 39dollarglasses.com. They have a wide selection of clear lens frames and styles for you to browse, all for just $39.

