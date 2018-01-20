You can now work out on your Xbox thanks to Fitbit Coach for Xbox and PC

To turn a chore into a treat, turn it into a game. That’s precisely what Fitbit and Xbox are doing for exercise, hoping to motivate more folks to get in shape by making workouts fun. After all, if the same device you use to play video games can also help to improve your health, you’re likely to spend more (productive) time in front of the big screen.

This week, Fitbit Coach became available in the Microsoft Store, and users can download the app for Windows 10 and Xbox. Once you have the Fitbit Coach app for Xbox, you’ll have access to one personalized program and a selection of audio and video workouts. If you’re interested in paying more for your fitness, the Fitbit Coach Premium subscription will set you back $40 a year, and features more programs, unlimited workouts, and more.

In order to actually make use of Fitbit Coach on your console or computer, you’ll need to have a Microsoft Xbox One (One, One S, One X) or a Windows 10 PC, such as a Surface Laptop or Surface Pro. To improve the experience, Fitbit recommends also donning a smartwatch of some sort. And if it’s a Fitbit device, you’ll be able to see your heart rate in real time on your television screen. “Knowing your heart rate and which heart rate zone you’re in will help you optimize your intensity and help Fitbit better measure your calorie burn,” Fitbit noted on its blog.

With the Fitbit Coach, your personal trainer will live in your television. The app’s video workouts show exercises alongside step-by-step instructions, motivation, and tips. The music that goes along with your workout is customizable and is powered by Feed.fm, which promises a wide range of stations. If you’re a Fitbit wearer, the Coach will recommend workouts based on your daily activity for even further personalization, but even if you’re not wearing a smartwatch, you can take advantage of Coach’s 50-plus expert-designed running and walking audio workouts.

Fitbit Coach is now available in English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish for fitness no matter where in the world you may be.