Digital Trends
Health & Fitness

Garmin’s five new Forerunner watches have something for every runner

Kelly Hodgkins
By

Garmin Forerunner for Runners Lifestyle Photography
Garmin recently added new colors to its Instinct hiking smartwatch, and now the company is back with some more good news. Today, the company revamped its running-focused Forerunner lineup, introducing five new fitness watches. The new Forerunner smartwatches cover all levels of runners ranging from the entry-level Forerunner 45 to the navigation-equipped Forerunner 945. Garmin also updated its Connect app adding support for women’s menstrual cycles and expanding its Garmin Coach to 10K and half-marathon distances.

Forerunner 45 and 45S

garmin forerunner 245 945 45s iris band image 2

The Garmin Forerunner 45 does away with the boxy look of its predecessor, the Forerunner 35, and replaces it with the circular watch face and sunlight-readable color display that defines the Forerunner series. The Forerunner 45 is the entry-level running model with a heart rate monitor and built-in GPS. It tracks your basic running metrics like pace, distance, and intervals. It also monitors your health and wellness with 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sleep analysis. New to the Forerunner 45 is all-day stress and body battery, which tracks your energy level and helps you plan your training. This entry-level watch now also supports Garmin Coach which provides on-watch training plans for runners who want to compete for the first time or improve their existing race times. The Forerunner 45 and Forerunner 45S are identical in every way except for size. The Forerunner 45s is slightly smaller with a 39mm case versus the 42mm for the full-sized Forerunner 45.

Forerunner 245 and 245 Music

garmin forerunner 245 945 45s music black band image 1

The Forerunner 245 builds upon the success of the Forerunner 235, one of Garmin’s most popular running watches. The new Forerunner 245 hits that sweet spot of having the advanced metrics to keep hard-core runners at peak fitness while being basic enough for those who don’t want to track every single foot strike.

The Forerunner 245 includes a core set of health and wellness features with new stress monitoring and Garmin’s body battery metric which debuted in the Vivosmart 4. The watch includes GPS, an accelerometer and now an onboard pulse oximeter for sleep monitoring and oxygen absorption analysis. Also new to the series are performance monitoring tools like training status, recovery time, Garmin Coach, and the advanced running metrics from Garmin’s running dynamics pod or heart rate strap. The Forerunner 245 does not have a barometric altimeter; you’ll have to bump up to the Forerunner 645 or the 945 for integrated elevation data. Also missing is Garmin Pay, another feature found only on the high-end Forerunner 945.

Though a few features are missing, Garmin makes up for it with its navigation and music. The Forerunner 235 ships with color maps that allow you to view saved courses as well as navigate back to the start when you need to turn around during a run. New in the 245 Music version is support for transferring up to 500 music files and offline syncing to Deezer and Spotify. The Forerunner 245 and 245 Music deliver up to seven days of battery life in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode and up to six hours in GPS mode with music.

Forerunner 945

garmin forerunner 245 945 45s black band image 5

Designed for serious athletes, the Forerunner 945 is the company’s flagship smartwatch and has all the bells and whistles to analyze and improve performance. The smartwatch has all the advanced training metrics of the Forerunner 935 and adds the new training load focus, which allows an athlete to analyze their training load based on the type of activity and its intensity. Also new are a pulse oximeter to measure oxygen absorption and full-color onboard maps that help runners navigate backcountry trails without getting lost. The Forerunner is more than just a running watch. Its multisport modes support a variety of activities including skiing, hiking and golfing. When operating in smartwatch mode, the Forerunner 945 delivers up to two weeks of battery life. Using GPS cuts the battery life to 36 hours while GPS and music together reduce it to 10 hours.

Garmin Connect

Garmin updated its Connect app to include menstrual cycle data for women. This new feature allows women to track their cycle and plan their training around their bad days and maximize it on their good days. Garmin also expanded its Garmin Coach feature, which provides a coach-driven adaptive training plan that syncs to a Forerunner watch. All five of the new Forerunner watches are compatible with Garmin Coach. Previously only available with a 5K running plan, the latest update expands Garmin Coach to 10K and half-marathon distances.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing starts at $200 for the Forerunner 45/45S and climbs to $600 for the Forerunner 945. The Forerunner 945 also is available for $750 as a triathlon bundle with the HRM-Tri, HRM-Swim, and a quick release kit. All five new fitness watches are available now on Garmin’s website.
.

Don't Miss

The best running headphones
uc berkeley brewing cannabis like beer dispensary getty 1
Emerging Tech

Meet the gene-edited bacteria that could make cannabis plants obsolete

Ever wanted to brew cannabis like you brew craft beer? At UC Berkeley, biologists have managed to engineer brewer’s yeast so that it produces the main cannabinoids found in marijuana.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tel aviv university 3d printed heart screen shot 2019 04 16 at 40 19
Emerging Tech

Scientists manage to 3D print an actual heart using human cells

Scientists at Tel Aviv University have achieved a world-first by 3D printing a small-scale heart, complete with blood vessels, ventricles, and chambers. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best peloton alternatives echelon ex3
Deals

Dreaming of a Peloton? These exercise bikes are just as good (and cheaper, too)

Modern technology certainly helps us stay fit and healthy. Whether it's fitness watches, or interactive treadmills, there are plenty of options out there. But perhaps the most popular name right now in fitness tech is Peloton.
Posted By Ed Oswald
adidas has created a running shoe thats made to be remade futurecraft loop
Emerging Tech

Adidas has created a running shoe that’s made to be remade

Adidas has unveiled the Futurecraft Loop running shoe that it claims is the first performance footwear to be 100% recyclable. The shoe is the latest green initiative by the sportswear company and will go on sale in 2021.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
under armour launches ua rush apparel ss19 w affiliate 700x395 nocopynocta
Health & Fitness

Under Armour launches UA Rush, athletic wear that recycles your energy

Under Armour's newest performance clothing line, UA Rush, is a beautiful combination of science and apparel design. It's a mineral-infused fabric designed to enhance the performance of the wearer by recycling the body's energy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
pumas self lacing sports shoe gives nikes adapt bb a run for its money puma fi 3
Outdoors

Puma is looking for volunteers to test its self-lacing sports shoe

Puma unveiled its high-tech self-lacing shoe at the start of the year, and now it's looking for volunteers from around the world to try it out and offer feedback so it can finalize the design prior to launch.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet tenttube feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Inflatable tents and a light gun for LCD TVs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Outdoors

Inside the high-tech lab that makes the world’s safest bike helmet

Trek and Bontrager have taken the wraps off of a new cycling helmet that uses WaveCel technology to dramatically reduce head injuries by dispersing the impact in a way that is 48 times safer than current helmets.
Posted By Kraig Becker
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Wearables

Looking to get into shape? Snag one of these fitness trackers

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
china us pacemaker gathers energy hearts image1 2
Emerging Tech

A battery-free pacemaker harvests and stores energy from heartbeats

Researchers in China and the United States have developed a new battery-free pacemaker which gathers its required electricity from the energy of heartbeats. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best running shoes feat
Health & Fitness

Google’s redesigned Fit activity tracker is now an iOS app

Google Fit has landed for iOS. The activity tracker offers the same clean design that arrived with the major revamp of the Android version a year ago, with features such as Move Minutes and Heart Points also included.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
episode 117 screen shot 2019 04 25 at 11 28 53 am
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa knows where you live, lab-grown meat, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss how Amazon Alexa's audit team has access to locations, additions to Verizon's 5G road map, the future of food technology, a review of Sony's 8K TV, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
fitbit versa full review 33
Wearables

Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic smartwatch prices get slashed for spring

Summertime is right around the corner and now's the best time to start slimming down for beach season. The Fitbit Versa and Ionic are two of Fitbit's smartwatch models, and both are on sale at Rakuten -- and you can get them even cheaper…
Posted By Ed Oswald
jaybird run
Home Theater

Run to the beat of your favorite music with the best running headphones

Running is a great source of exercise but isn't always the most thrilling, especially when you're fiddling to keep your headphones in place. Check out our picks for the best headphones for running, so you never have to miss a beat again.
Posted By Kraig Becker, Abigail Bassett