Garmin debuted the original Vivomove hybrid smartwatch a few years back, but the device was a bare-bones offering, with only a few fitness tracking features embedded into a stylish watch. Over the years, though, Garmin has been gradually improved the device, adding new sensors like a heart rate monitor and new features for improved health and fitness tracking. Now the company has moved the dial up a further notch with luxury casings and bands to the hybrid smartwatch in its product lineup.

The Vivomove HR straddles the line between a watch and a fitness tracker. It features a classic analog face with a stylish casing and band that gives the device the appearance of a classic timepiece. On the inside, this stylish watch actually is a full-fledged fitness tracker with a wrist-based heart rate monitor, an altimeter, 50-meter water resistance, and more for robust health and fitness tracking.

Garmin’s Vivomove HR covers all the bases by offering 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and VO2 performance analysis. There’s even a stress monitoring feature that allows you to track what activities cause your stress levels to rise. You can check your stress score through the day or compare your daily stress scores to find any trends. To counteract stress, the watch includes a relaxation timer to help you breathe slowly as a way to relax.

Raising the wrist activates the small LED display on the watch face. This display is a conduit to the fitness side of the tracker. With a few swipes on the watch face, owners can view the date, check their step count, track the floors climbed, monitor the calories burned, and more. It also can be used to view incoming alerts as well as control music playback on the phone.

These new models of the Vivomove HR are now available at Bloomingdale’s retail stores, Bloomingdale’s website, and Garmin’s website. Pricing for the original Vivomove HR sport model starts at $199 MSRP while the new luxury models cost $349 MSRP,and up. Options for the luxury Vivomove HR includes a 24K gold watch with a black alligator-embossed leather band, an 18K rose gold model with a white leather band, and two silver stainless steel choices paired with either a dark brown alligator-embossed or a tan leather band. All leather bands are made from high quality Italian leather.