Garmin is updating its fitness smartwatch lineup shortly after refreshing its Fenix outdoor series. The company has added a new smartwatch series, the Venu, which features an AMOLED display and some of the best health and fitness metrics currently available. These unique and improved metrics also made their way onto the updated Vivoactive 4 and Vivomove 3 smartwatches, both of which have been overhauled with Garmin’s newest Elevate heart rate monitors, pulse oximeters, and more. Garmin also partnered up again with Marvel to release superhero-themed smartwatches inspired by Captain Marvel and Captain America.

Garmin Venu

The Venu is a new watch line for Garmin that takes the best traits of its fitness smartwatches. The most significant change is the new, vibrant 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Garmin has designed new watch faces and 40 different animated workouts just for this display. These animated exercises allow the user to view proper exercise form and technique right on their wrist. Onboard GPS, Garmin’s latest Elevate heart rate monitor, and a pulse oximeter round out the hardware features.

Garmin also added new health and fitness metrics, including hydration and respiration tracking, and sweat loss estimation. These new measurements join the company’s existing suite of metrics such as 24/7 stress monitoring and body battery. According to Garmin, the Venu has the broadest range of 24/7 health-monitoring features on the market. The Venu will be available starting in September 2019 for $400, with color choices of black with gold hardware, light sand with rose gold hardware, granite blue with silver hardware, and black with slate hardware.

Garmin Vivoactive 4/4S

Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 may have looked like the junior version of the Fenix, but the new Vívoactive 4/4S is a clone of the new Venu. Not surprisingly, the new Vivoactive 4 is more than an incremental upgrade from the Vivoactive 3. It is practically a new watch with a laundry list of exciting, new features. Similar to the Venu, the Vivoactive offers animated exercises, hydration tracking, sweat loss estimation, pulse oximeter, and respiration tracking. Think of the Vivoactive as a Venu without the AMOLED display. The Vívoactive 4 is available in two sizes (40 and 45mm) and will launch in September 2019 for $350.

Garmin Vivomove 3/3S



The Garmin Vivomove 3/3S is the company’s hybrid smartwatch that pairs a classic analog face with a discrete smart display that you can swipe to activate. The vívomove lacks the onboard GPS of the Venu and Vivoactive 4, but it shares many of the same health and wellness features. It offers connected GPS, pulse oximeter, and smartphone notifications. The selling point of the Vivomove is its no-compromise design. You get the best of Garmin’s health and fitness tracking in a watch that also looks great in the gym, office, and everywhere in between.

Garmin is selling the Vivomove in not one, but three different versions — the base 3/3S, the Style, and the Luxe. The base model is available in two sizes (44mm and 39mm) and features a stainless steel bezel and a silicone band. The Vivomove Style is bit more refined, pairing an aluminum casing with a domed Corning Gorilla Glass lens and a dual AMOLED display. At the top of the fashion scale is the Luxe model, which offers a 42mm stainless steel bezel and casing. The elegant watch can be paired with either Italian leather or Milanese metal strap. The Luxe also boasts a domed sapphire crystal lens and an elegant watch face with a hidden dual AMOLED color touchscreen display that interacts with the watch hands. Available starting in September 2019, the Vivomove costs between $250 and $550 depending on the model.

Legacy Hero Series



Garmin also announced the new Legacy Hero Series, a smartwatch collection inspired by Marvel’s Captain Marvel and Captin America: The First Avenger movies. The Captain Marvel special-edition watch features a blue leather or blue silicone band that highlights Carol Danver’s Kree heritage. It also has a gold bezel to honor her superpowerful binary form. Similarly, the Captain America watch pays homage to Steve Roger’s military background with a tactical-style casing and leather band. Both watches have character-themed watch faces, avatars, badges, and animations.

Both watches offer Garmin’s full suite of fitness-related features such a body battery, 24/7 stress monitoring, on-screen Garmin Coach workouts, GPS tracking, and incident detection. And if that isn’t enough, they also support music, Garmin Pay, and smartphone notifications. Available starting in September 2019, Garmin’s Captain Marvel and Captin America smartwatches will retail for $400 each.

