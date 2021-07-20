The MYXfitness platform is now part of The Beachbody Company family, but the brand is still launching its own smart indoor cycles: The latest offering is the MYX II, an upgraded cycling experience that now benefits from new digital fitness programs.

The MYX II comes with a 21.5-inch, 360-degree swivel screen with 20W speaks, an 8-megapixel cam to support more immersive, team-based workouts from home, and an upgraded sensor for more accuracy, as well as a heart rate monitor to help track cardio sessions. The seat and handlebars continue to be fully adjustable, and the MYX II can support up to 350 pounds without trouble.

While MYXfitness has a variety of workout programs in its library, the MYX also comes with two new experiences from Openfit and Beachbody On Demand. Openfit, which is available now, offers on-demand workouts, trainer-led classes, and structured fitness programs to choose from. This includes live walking and running sessions and real-time feedback for users, as well as upcoming compatibility with the MYX II cam.

Coming in September 2021, users will also be able to access Beachbody On Demand, a fitness platform with more than 2.5 million members and a variety of live group classes through the new premium “BODi” tier. Beachbody’s library includes options many popular workouts, includes Insanity, P90X, and 21 Day Fix. There will also be an option to use the MYX II cam to join BODcasts and find other ways of interaction and live feedback depending on how they prefer to work out.

The MYX II is available for $1,299, while Open Fit and Beachbody’s BODi are subscription services available for $29 per month each. There is also an MYX II Plus upgrade, which adds a workout kit including dumbbells, a kettlebell, resistance band, exercise mats, and more — an option for those who are looking to create their own home gym

Exercisers who are interested in a stationary workout bike and would prefer something that’s not Peloton should take a look at MYXfitness’s latest offerings and see if they would be a good fit for at-home exercising. If you’re interested in training programs or live classes, you can find out more about Openfit here and BODi here.